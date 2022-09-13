Area Sports: Clarke commits to Vols; West and Carson win in soccer – Salisbury Post

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan junior Emma Clarke committed to Tennessee’s softball program over the weekend.

The 6-foot shortstop had previously listed Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Florida State as her top four from a long list of offers.

Clarke was one of the state’s top players as a sophomore, batting .575 with 13 homers, eight doubles and four triples and driving in 54 runs in 25 games.

College golf

UNC Greensboro’s Nick Lyerly (East Rowan) shot (1-under for three rounds) 73-67-75 and tied for 11th in the Rod Myers Invitational.

Lyerly played 4-under on the course’s par-five holes.

•••

Richmond’s Michael Childress, of Salisbury, shot 72-71 in the first two rounds of the VCU Shootout on Monday.

Local golf

In a Captain’s Choice McCanless Couples event, Lenny Maseuli and David & Azalee Huneycutt placed first.

Ralph Carver, Calvin Smith, Richard Long and Tammie Drew took second place.

P-daber was closest to the pin, while Camden Snow had the longest putt.

•••

Jeannine Pultorak made a hole-in-one at Tiller Tradition.

She used a pitching wedge to ace No. 17.

Marie Thompson, Mary Ann Sutton and Jo Ann Murray witnessed the shot.

College volleyball

Tori Hester (West Rowan) had 19 kills to lead Troy to a 3-2 win against UAB on Sunday.

HS boys soccer

West Rowan won 3-1 against East Rowan on Monday as both teams began South Piedmont Conference play.

Luis Elizalde scored twice for the Falcons. Juan Ramon had a goal.

Henry Sanchez, Blake Pope and Mason Quarles had assists.

Joseph Hernandez made eight saves.

Sawyer Riley scored for the Mustangs.

•••

Carson won 4-1 against South Rowan in the first SPC match for both teams.

Gabriel Gomez scored twice for the Cougars.

Isaias Elizalde and Daniel Alvarez scored a goal each.

•••

The big Salisbury-West Davidson Matchup was postponed to Tuesday.

HS volleyball

West Rowan moved into first place in the South Piedmont Conference with a sweep of East Rowan on Monday.

Brooke Kennerly got her 1,000th dig for the Falcons.

Madelyn VonCanon had nine kills and five aces. Emma Clarke had nine kills and three blocks. Maia Gaeta had seven kills and two blocks, Anna Grace Blackledge had eight digs and two blocks. Kennerly had eight digs.

Carson’s 3-2 win against South Rowan knocked the Raiders out of a tie for first.

Blackledge and VonCanon combined for 32 kills and Kennerly had 25 digs in Thursday’s 3-1 win against East Surry.

West plays at Carson on Wednesday.

•••

West’s jayvees were 2-1 winners against the Mustangs.

Lainey Sweet had nine kills, EA Nance had seven kills, three aces and eight digs, Lucy Shelton had four kills and 15 digs, Isa Gaeta had four aces and eight digs. Ella Doby had 10 digs.

•••

Salisbury’s Ashley Yang leads the Central Carolina Conference in assists, aces and service points and is fifth in digs.

Salisbury’s Ava Morris is second in the CCC in kills, while Brooke Cunningham is third.

Sheenya Daugherty is fourth in digs in the conference.

Salisbury (7-2, 2-2) lost 3-1 to CCC co-leader East Davidson in its most recent action. Morris had 10 kills, while Elinor Hinson had nine and Cunningham had eight. Yang had 26 assists and 23 digs.

College football

Devin Turner (West Rowan) had four tackles for St. Andrews in a loss to Campbellsville.

•••

JaVon Lofton (West Rowan) had a team-high eight tackles for Averett in a win against Christopher Newport.

•••

Jonny Hassard (West Rowan) is starting on the Offensive line for UMass.

•••

Zeek Biggers (West Rowan) had two tackles for Georgia Tech in the win against Western Carolina.

•••

Jabril Norman (Salisbury) had three tackles in Mars Hill’s opening game.

College soccer

UNC Wilmington’s Madison Henry (South Rowan) scored three goals in a win against UNC Greensboro and has five goals and three assists in seven games.

•••

Hannah Dunn scored twice as 10th-ranked Catawba rolled 5-0 against Newberry.