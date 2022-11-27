Area soccer, volleyball Athletes Garner All-Ohio honors

The Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association and Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released their All-Ohio teams earlier this month.

Rosecrans’ Sydnee Maxwell earned first-team mention for Division III girls; Maysville’s Wyatt Mynes and John Glenn’s Will Nicolozakes were second-team selections for Division II boys; and Rosecrans’ Grady Labishak made second team for Division III boys.

Maxwell led the Bishops with 30 goals and eight assists in her sophomore campaign. She had 24 goals and 10 assists as a freshman.

Mynes finished with 25 goals and 16 assists for the Panthers; Nicolozakes was one of the area’s top performers and led the Muskies to the regional tournament for the first time in program history; and Labishak had team-highs of 39 goals and 13 assists for the Bishops.

