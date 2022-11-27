Area soccer, volleyball Athletes Garner All-Ohio honors

The Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association and Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released their All-Ohio teams earlier this month.

Rosecrans’ Sydnee Maxwell earned first-team mention for Division III girls; Maysville’s Wyatt Mynes and John Glenn’s Will Nicolozakes were second-team selections for Division II boys; and Rosecrans’ Grady Labishak made second team for Division III boys.

Maxwell led the Bishops with 30 goals and eight assists in her sophomore campaign. She had 24 goals and 10 assists as a freshman.

Mynes finished with 25 goals and 16 assists for the Panthers; Nicolozakes was one of the area’s top performers and led the Muskies to the regional tournament for the first time in program history; and Labishak had team-highs of 39 goals and 13 assists for the Bishops.

Sheridan junior Jamisyn Stinson made All-Ohio third team and New Lexington senior Jerilynn Koehler received Honorable mention in Division II.

Stinson collected 364 kills, 310 digs, 54 aces with 88 serving percentage and 52 blocks (29 solos), while Koehler tallied 349 kills, 195 digs, 86 blocks (44 solos), and 38 aces with 94 serving percentage, as both led their teams to the regional tournament.

River View’s Kayla Dulgar and Coshocton’s Jalynn West made the second team in Division II, while Meadowbrook’s Camden Black earned first-team honors and teammate Ella Jefferis received Honorable mention in Division III to round out Muskingum Valley League players collecting All-Ohio accolades.

Dulgar tallied 435 assists, 288 digs, 266 kills and 73 aces; West made 857 assists with 264 digs, 133 kills, 85 blocks (64 solos) and 50 aces; Black had 363 kills, 277 digs and 38 aces; and Jefferis passed out 890 assists with 152 digs, 76 kills and 33 aces.