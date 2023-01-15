Area soccer teams gearing up for district play

Jan. 14—Area soccer high school programs are continuing tournament play as they prepare for district competition in a few weeks.

The Weatherford Kangaroos begin a new era as Coach Marcos Zamarron takes over the boys’ program.

Zamarron let his team know what he thinks right away in his first year with the Roos.

“I have set the expectations for this year from the very beginning,” he said. “The first thing I made sure of is that they know that I love them and that everything I do from that point forward is only to help them grow on and off the pitch. Making respectful and disciplined young men is my top priority.

“In preparation for the season, we will be physically prepared to compete. I tell my Athletes that if we are in a match and aren’t the most skilled, we will be the fittest.”

While replacing starters is a daunting task to replace players, Weatherford Lady Roos Soccer Head Coach Jeffery Hunt and his staff have a big group to select from to set the lineups.

“A lot goes into deciding who replaces our graduates,” Hunt said. “Picking from the pool of girls who were on varsity last year, even though they are coming off the bench, is where we are looking. We have ninth-grade players that came in this year, are talented, and have moved into some of the starting roles are on the team.”

The Aledo Bearcats return nine starters from last year’s playoff team.

While players graduate and move on, the tradition that the upperclassmen instilled in the younger players continues.

“Tradition never graduates,” Aledo Boys Soccer Head Coach Derek Vierling said. “We are always building, from Camps for kids kindergarten to eighth grade to our summer strength and conditioning programs to our off-season work throughout the year building up to the season.”

The Mineral Wells Rams return five players from last year’s team, including Jose Garcia, but there are 21 freshmen players on the team.

That is the most for Head Coach Rolando Borjo in his Mineral Wells tenure and since the program started in ’94-’95.

Four ninth-grade varsity players have experience outside of high school soccer as they played in high-level competitive leagues around the area.

While most of the Lady Bearcats are returning for this season, the coaching staff has the tall task of replacing two of the program’s greatest players.

“We have to replace two record holders,” Aledo Girls Soccer Head Coach Bryan Johnson said. “One is an All-State, four-year starting goalkeeper who holds every record at Aledo. The other is our leading all-time goal scorer. They will be hard to replace.”

The Bearcats are a team that was young last year but now has more experience and expects to be more competitive this year.

With the success of other Aledo Athletic programs, Vierling understands that it raises the expectations for his program.

“Expectations are a major thing that Aledo has to deal with,” Vierling said. “I have been here 20-plus years, and when we are fortunate enough to make it to the state championship game and come up short, everyone in the community views that as a disappointing season. You have to manage those expectations and keep your inner Circle grounded so that measuring success isn’t just in winning state every year. Sometimes success is achieved through individual Battles during a game. It is about perception.”

As Mineral Wells changes districts, it brings renewed energy to the program, which has faced the same opponents for the last eight years.

“I think a list of new district opponents will be refreshing for the players.” Borjon said. “Playing Stephenville and Brownwood for the last eight years has been tough competition for us. It was a battle each time we went against them.”

The new district consists of Wichita Falls Hirschi, Burkburnett, Graham and Wichita Falls.

“This district will give us a new challenge, but it will also make us stronger since all the schools are competitive in the soccer realm,” Borjon said.

Even with the district change, the expectations remain the same for Mineral Wells.

“Our expectation this season is to earn a spot in the playoffs,” Borjon said. “We also expect more wins than last year, a 100% passing rate during the season, win a district title and always do our best to represent the school and the community.”

Mineral Wells is looking for their ninth straight playoff appearance and 11th under Borjon.

Coming off an 11-win season, the Lady Bearcats and their staff know what works best for them to prepare for a game.

“We haven’t changed anything from last year,” Johnson said. “We stay pretty consistent in our training. We played against a good Colleyville team last season, which led to our early exit. The mood among the players for this year is upbeat.

“The girls are ready and looking forward to a great season.”

Johnson’s approach this season? Move on after each game.

“We are a good team, and we know that soccer is a long season,” they said. “We work hard and make corrections to what caused the loss and build to be better. Our preseason is to find players that help us when we get to district play.”

With seven out of the 11 starters returning, the Lady Roos have hope building off last year’s playoff appearance.

“We are pretty excited,” Hunt said. “We had a good year last year. We have brought back quite a few girls for this year.”

While they focus on one game at a time, Weatherford knows that they are not unbeatable.

“We talk about what is next for us on the schedule,” Hunt said. “Whatever team we face next is what we plan for that week. Everyone in our program has the understanding that every team in our district has the Capability of beating us.”