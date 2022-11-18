Area soccer standouts pull in MHSSCA All-State honors

LANSING — The Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association recently put together its collection of All-State soccer lists and Northern Michigan came well represented once again.

Out of the surrounding area, a total of eight players made the MHSSCA All-State lists, from Division 2 to Division 4. Petoskey, Boyne City and Charlevoix all picked up honors.

For the Northmen, both Seniors Jackson Jonker and Sawyer Webster earned second team in Division 2, while senior Michael Squires earned Honorable mention.

Jonker finished out his standout career with 12 shutouts and the leader of the Northmen in goals, while Webster was a key piece at both ends of the field, often roaming free to help at each end. They finished the season with 10 goals and 12 assists, which led in both categories for Petoskey.

Squires also scored three goals and added four assists as a midfielder for the Northmen.

For the Ramblers in Division 3, junior Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera earned second team in his first season as a starter at the center mid position, while senior Matt Spate earned Honorable mention as a defender.

Amayo Bardeguez-Barrera capped his junior campaign with Boyne City with MHSSCA All-State honors.

Bardeguez-Barrera scored five goals and added six assists for the season and was a key piece on the Offensive end, while Spate still contributed two goals and two assists from the back. He also helped Boyne to 10 shutouts on the season.

The Rayders took a major step up as a program this season, finishing at 11-5-4 after earning just one win four years ago.

