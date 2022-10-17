Area schools set to bid for girls state golf honors

New Bloomfield, Tipton and School of the Osage will start their bids for state girls golf tournament team honors today.

New Bloomfield and Tipton are both among the eight schools set to compete in the two-day Class 1 Tournament at the Country Club of Missouri in Columbia.

New Bloomfield claimed the District 2 title at LA Nickell in Columbia, shooting a 430 to advance to state.

Dixie Moss paced the Lady Wildcats, finishing second in the individual standings with an 88.

Moss finished 55th in the state tournament last year after finishing 22nd in 2020.

Nataleigh White tied for 10th in the district for New Bloomfield with a 108, while Caeli Lawrence tied for 19th with a 113 and Logann Bryan was 31st with a 121.

Tipton advanced to state in its first year as a program by taking second as a team in District 2 with a 433.

Myra Claas finished fourth to lead the Lady Cardinals in the district tournament, carding a 97. Brett Cox finished 12th with a 109, while Ava Schlotzhauer tied for 13th with a 110. Briar Cox is Tipton’s fourth Qualifier after tying for 23rd with a 117.

Kate Hackmann of Eugene advanced as an individual to the Class 1 state tournament. She finished in a tie for 10th in the District 2 Tournament with a 108.

Villa Duchesne won the Class 1 team title last season, but played in Class 2 this season.

Osage is among nine teams who qualified for the Class 2 Tournament at Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club in Bolivar.

Osage won the District 2 Tournament at Heritage Hills in Moberly to advance. The Lady Indians totaled a 354 to finish 16 strokes ahead of Kirksville.

Sophia Sindlinger and Hanna Maschhoff finished 1-2 in the individual district standings for Osage. Sindinger carded a 74, one stroke ahead of Maschhoff.

Maschhoff finished second in the state tournament last year, finishing four strokes behind Marline Edgeman of Marshfield. Sindlinger was sixth at state.

It was the second straight year the duo earned all-state honors. In 2020, Maschhoff was 10th and Sindlinger finished 11th.

Kathleen Westermeyer finished 16th in the district tournament for the Lady Indians with a 101, while India Arauz was 23rd with a 104.

Two other area schools will have multiple individuals in the tournament.

Danielle Clifton, Tinley Hull and Avery Wells advanced for the Eldon Lady Mustangs, who finished third as a team in District 2.

Wells was third after shooting a 76, while Hull finished 12th with a 97 and Danielle Clifton tied for 17th with a 102.

Wells finished 24th at state last season, while Clifton tied for 59th.

California teammates Anna Boyd and Anika Miller also advanced out of District 2.

Boyd was eighth in the district with a 92, while Miller finished 15th with a 100.

Edgeman Returns to defend her individual title in Class 2.