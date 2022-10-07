Area schools compete in volleyball action – The Troy Messenger

A number of schools competed in volleyball action on Tuesday this week with Pike County hosting its Senior Night against Zion Chapel on Tuesday.

Pike County fell to Zion Chapel by a score of 3-2 with the Lady Rebels capturing the fifth and final set by a score of 15-13. Zion Chapel was led by Khadyn Bivin with five aces and six kills, while Riley Bannin totaled five aces and four kills. Amber Kidd earned six kills and two blocks and Paisley Harmsen had 12 digs. No stats from Pike County were available.

The Goshen Lady Eagles dropped their area game with the Luverne Lady Tigers on Tuesday by a score of 3-1. The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-22 but lost the next three 25-18, 25-14 and 25-20 to give Luverne the win.

Kaci Wilkes led Goshen with 12 kills, 18 digs and three assists, while Jaci Rushing earned 12 assists and three digs. Alyssa Pippins also totaled 13 digs and three kills and Emily Hussey earned 12 digs.

On Thursday, Goshen competed against both Ariton and New Brockton in a tri-match, going 0-2 in the two matches. Goshen lost to New Brockton 25-19 and 25-23 in two sets, while Ariton beat Goshen 25-15 and 25-7 in two sets.

Wilkes led Goshen again with three aces, 12 kills, five assists and five digs. Rushing added 13 assists and Hussey tallied 19 digs. Alyssa Sparks also earned three kills and seven digs.

Tuesday night, Pike Liberal Arts picked up a 3-0 sweep over Barbour County. The Lady Patriots won all three sets 25-14, 25-9 and 25-14.