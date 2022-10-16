Area roundup: Monmouth/Winthrop clobbers Carrabec in girls soccer

MONMOUTH — Izzy Hamann and Elsa Goebel-Bain each tallied hat tricks as Monmouth/Winthrop conquered Carrabec 11-0 in MVC girls soccer action Saturday.

Katie Beck scored two goals and Abby Atwood, Eva Poulin and Keirstin Paradis each added one apiece for the Mustangs (11-3).

Lilianna Cooley made 20 saves for the Cobras (0-12).

MT. ARARAT 2, OXFORD HILLS 0: Julianna Allen scored in each half and the Eagles (9-3-1) blanked the Vikings (8-5) in Topsham.

BOYS SOCCER

LINCOLN ACADEMY 4, LEAVITT 0: Jack Duncan scored two goals to pace the Eagles (10-1-2) to a win over the Hornets (3-10) in a game played on the turf at Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

Nick Archer and Conor Cass also scored for Lincoln, and Mica Houghton and Jack Castonia added assists.

Cody Cleaveland made eight saves to earn the shutout for the Eagles, while Vanya Bezhenar stopped 19 shots for Leavitt.

FIELD HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/NYA 0: Grace Gray scored four goals as the Capers (11-2) cruised to a win over the Patriots (3-9-2) in Cape Elizabeth.

Abbie Homicz also scored. Kaitlyn McIntyre had two assists.

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 0: Brianna Smith and Brynnlea Chaisson each scored a goal to lead the Tigers to the win in Gardiner.

Dewey Clary added an assist for Gardiner (10-3-1) and Cassidy Clark made nine saves.

Lilly Chabot stopped 11 shots for the Hornets (10-3-0).

LAKE REGION 2, POLAND 0: Kasey Johnson netted both goals for the Lakers (5-7-1) in a win over the Knights (3-11) at Naples.

Mia Letarte and Mallory Smith were each credited with an assist, and Reiyn Hart earned the shutout with nine saves.

Poland goalie Addison Michaud made four saves.

