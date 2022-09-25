Area roundup: Logan Berube’s hat trick lifts Leavitt boys soccer over Oxford Hills

PARIS — Logan Berube’s hat trick paced the Leavitt boys soccer team to a 3-1 win over Oxford Hills on Saturday.

Berube scored his first two goals in the first half, one on a penalty kick and the other off a direct kick. Brayden Greenlaw provided an assist on Berube’s second-half goal. The Hornets improve to 1-5.

Hayden Farrell scored the Vikings’ (0-6) goal in the first half. Paavo Johnson recorded the assist.

LISBON 3, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Three Greyhounds (6-0) scored in a win over the Falcons (1-3-1) in Rumford.

Bryce Poulin, Aidan Parker and Danny Levesque all scored, while Nick Powell and Owen Booker each notched an assist.

Lisbon goalie Levi Tibbetts made five saves for the shutout.

FREEPORT 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Emmanuel Omeme scored two goals for Freeport (2-2-3) and Max Kenney tallied a pair for Gray-New Gloucester (3-3-1) as the Falcons and Patriots fought to a draw in Gray.

Owen Rusiecki also scored for Freeport. Aidan Hebert got the other goal for Gray-NG.

HALL-DALE 3, BUCKFIELD 0: Keegan Cary notched a goal and an assist in the Bulldogs’ (4-3) shutout win over the Bucks (2-4-1) in Farmingdale.

Ricky McGivney and Ihsan Abdalnadi also scored for Hall-Dale, and Breton Lucas pitched in with an assist.

Jackson Leach and Ben Nathan each made four saves while splitting time in the Hall-Dale goal. Gavin Charest stopped eight shots for Buckfield.

HAMPDEN 1, MT. BLUE 0: Ethan Marquis scored the game’s only goal in the second half to lift the Broncos (2-4-1) past the Cougars (3-3-1) in Farmington.

Hampden goalie Sam Burnham stopped six shots to record the shutout.

James Stinson and Chase Ranger combined to make seven saves for Mt. Blue.

FIELD HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 3, LEWISTON 1: Ava Wolverton opened the scoring three minutes into the game and later set up a goal by Felicity Jackson as the Dragons (5-3-1) beat the Blue Devils (1-6) in Lewiston.

Brunswick extended its lead to 3-0 in the third quarter on goals by Kiki Dinsmore and Jackson. Lewiston’s Savannah Connor-Schade scored later in the third.

Kimberley McLaughlin made 15 saves for the Blue Devils.

SKOWHEGAN 1, OXFORD HILLS 0: Layla Conway scored the only goal nearly three minutes into the second quarter to give the River Hawks (10-0) a win over the Vikings (5-2-1) in a Class A North Clash in Skowhegan.

Emmah Corson made three saves for the shutout.

Gabby Wright stopped nine shots in the loss for Oxford Hills.

EDWARD LITTLE 0, CAMDEN HILLS 0: The Red Eddies survived 16 shots and 12 Windjammers penalty corners to earn a scoreless draw in Rockport.

Kasey Smith made 13 saves for Edward Little, while Tess Hodgkins stopped 15 shots for Camden Hills.

GIRLS SOCCER

HALL-DALE 5, MT. ABRAM 0: Hayden Madore tallied two goals and an assist in the Bulldogs’ (8-0) win over the Roadrunners (4-2) in Farmingdale.

Bethany Ives, Marie Benoit and Sierra Gibbons also scored for Hall-Dale. Audrey Gilbert made six saves to secure the shutout.

Ruthie Gusler stopped 16 shots in goal for Mt. Abram.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3, OAK HILL 1: Brooke Chase scored twice for the Falcons (2-4) in a win over the Raiders (1-6) in Wales.

Ciara Abbott also scored in the win, while Jaden Boulanger, Ali Mazza and Emma Clukey each had an assist. Goalie Justice Gendron stopped seven shots.

Eliana Smith scored the lone goal for Oak Hill in the first half, and MacKenzie Vattaso made 14 saves.

MT. BLUE 4, HAMPDEN 1: KK Daggett scored two first-half goals as the Cougars (7-0) beat the Broncos (2-4-1) in Hampden.

Meren Zeliger, who Assisted on both of Daggett’s goals, scored after Halftime for Mt. Blue, while Abbey Goodspeed opened the second-half scoring with a goal from 45 yards out. Cougars goalie Caitlin Burke stopped six shots.

Hampden’s Destiny Morse booted the ball from 40 yards into the goal in the second half. Gracie Baker and Logan Daigle combined to stop 15 shots in goal for the Broncos.

OXFORD HILLS 5, LEAVITT 1: The Vikings scored four goals in the second half to pull away from the Hornets in Turner.

Kylee Spugnardi tied the game for Leavitt early after halftime, then Lizzy Hallee put Oxford Hills back on top to start the Vikings’ spree. Hallee and Ashley Richardson each totaled two goals and Meredith Harthorne also scored for Oxford Hills.

Maddy Herrick made eight saves for the Vikings, while Kira Welch stopped four shots for the Hornets and Jamie Ellis added a save during her time in net.

