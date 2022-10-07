Area roundup: Lexi Kelsea’s Olimpico goal jumpstarts Edward Little’s win over Leavitt

AUBURN — Lexi Kelsea sent her corner kick directly into the net for an Olimpico goal and teammates Gloria San Pedro, Mckenna Menke and Breya Whitman each added a goal in Edward Little’s 4-0 girls soccer win over Leavitt on Thursday.

Kelsea’s goal started the scoring for the Red Eddies (2-7-1). Sophie Cote, Gabby Gerry and Lexi Kelsea all assisted on goals for Edward Little.

Edward Little goalie Izzy Jalbert made three saves, and Alexia Chaloux made eight saves for the Hornets (6-5), who won the teams’ earlier meeting, 2-1, on Sept. 17.

MONMOUTH/WINTHROP 3, OAK HILL 0: Elsa Goedel-Bain scored twice to lead the Mustangs to the MVC win over the Raiders in Monmouth.

Izzy Hamann had the other goal for Monmouth/Winthrop (10-2-0), while Brooklyn Federico and Riley Smith each had an assist. Goalie June Foyt made four saves.

Mackenzie Vattaso stopped 12 shots for Oak Hill (3-8-0).

HALL-DALE 6, BUCKFIELD 0: Marie Benoit scored three goals as the undefeated Bulldogs (12-0) shut out the Bucks (6-5-1) in Farmingdale.

Hayden Madore had a goal and an assist for Hall-Dale, while teammates Rita Benoit and KJ Greenhalgh added a goal apiece and Zoe Soule and Dorothy Ives each had an assist.

Bulldogs goalkeeper Aubrey Gilbert stopped three shots for the clean sheet, while the Bucks’ Kianna Finnegan made 20 saves.

NYA 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Angel Huntsman’s hat trick led the visiting Panthers (10-0) past the Patriots (3-6-2) in Gray.

Ella Giguere added one goal for North Yarmouth Academy.

Amber Fortin scored for Gray-NG and goalie Isa Ross made seven saves.

BOYS SOCCER

NYA 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1, 2OT: Cooper St. Hilaire tied the game late in regulation and Rodgers Crowley scored early in the second overtime as the Panthers rallied for a win over the Patriots in Yarmouth.

Gray-New Gloucester (3-7-1) Struck first, Midway through the first half, when Max Kenney finished a cross from Aidan Hebert.

North Yarmouth Academy (6-5) drew even with 4:19 left in regulation when St. Hilaire, a former Lewiston High School athlete, headed home a corner kick from Wyatt Thomas.

Thomas also set up the winner, sending a long feed ahead to Crowley, who beat Gray-New Gloucester goalkeeper Drew Reynolds (11 saves).

Tanner Anctil, another former Lewiston athlete, stopped six shots for NYA.