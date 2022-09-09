Area roundup: Greyhounds, Indians, Cougars stay unbeaten in volleyball | News, Sports, Jobs

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cathedral 3, Springfield 0

SPRINGFIELD — The New Ulm Cathedral Greyhounds swept Springfield 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 on Thursday in a Tomahawk Conference volleyball match.

Cathedral was led by Sydnee Helget’s 13 kills, seven digs and two blocks, while Megan Haala had 10 kills, 10 digs, four ace serves and two blocks. Lily Brennan also had 15 digs for the Greyhounds, while Annie Edwards had 25 set assists and Jaylin Hartness and Jenna Hotovec each added 12 digs.

The Tigers were led by Brooklyn Sturm’s 11 kills and two blocks, while Jaeli Richert had seven set assists, five digs and three kills. Bree Rasmussen also had eight digs for Springfield.

Springfield (0-3, 0-1) hosts Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Tuesday night, while Cathedral (4-0, 1-0) is at a tournament in Waterville on Saturday.

Sleepy Eye 3, MVL 0

SLEEPY EYE — Sleepy Eye shut out Minnesota Valley Lutheran 25-11, 25-11, 25-11 on Thursday in a Tomahawk Conference volleyball match.

The Indians were led by Breaunna Mertz’s 10 kills, 10 digs, five aces and four blocks, while Kadence Hesse had 12 digs, four kills, five blocks and two aces. Jade Sellner added four kills and four blocks for Sleepy Eye, while Brooke Arneson had 20 set assists, 10 digs and three kills.

MVL was led by Gabbie Bleick’s six kills and six digs, while Ava Munsen had four kills and three blocks and Kerigan Brau had 12 set assists and five digs.

MVL (0-3, 0-1) is at a tournament in Waterville on Saturday, while Sleepy Eye (4-0, 1-0) hosts an Invitational on Saturday.

Cedar Mountain 3, RRC 0

MORGAN — Cedar Mountain shut out Red Rock Central 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 on Thursday in a nonconference volleyball match.

The Cougars were led by Nadia Meyers’ 28 set assists, eight kills, six digs and three aces. Also for Cedar Mountain, Hailey Hollar had 12 kills and 10 digs, Teresa Larsen had eight kills, Aubrey Steffl had five kills and 15 digs, Lauren Baringer had 18 digs and Mykenna Vollmer had nine digs, two kills and two aces.

Cedar Mountain (3-0) is at Montevideo for a tournament on Saturday.

St. Mary’s 3, Wabasso 2

WABASSO — Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s battled back to defeat Wabasso 19-25, 14-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-11 on Thursday in a Tomahawk Conference volleyball match.

The Knights were led by Abigail Schwartz’s 14 kills, while Jenica Schroepfer had 10 kills and 11 digs. Allie Labat had 33 set assists, nine digs, seven kills and two aces also for St. Mary’s, while Bella Hoffmann had 10 kills, 15 set assists and 13 digs, Jaci Domeier had seven kills and 10 digs and Amelia Schwartz had three kills.

Wabasso was led by Alivia Olson’s 12 kills, while Natasha Doubler had eight kills and Avery Carlson had six kills. Kelsey Frank had 30 set assists, 15 digs and five aces also for Wabasso, while Audrey Johnson had 27 digs and Camryn Irlbeck had two blocks.

Wabasso (3-2, 0-1) is at Montevideo on Saturday, while the Knights are at the Sleepy Eye Public invite on Saturday.

New Ulm 3, Fairmont 0

FAIRMONT — New Ulm High School swept Fairmont 25-16, 25-21, 25-17 Thursday in a Big South Conference volleyball match.

The Eagles were led by Amber Lee’s 38 set assists, 11 digs, two kills and two aces, while Laura Bertrang racked up 14 kills. Evelyn Friese added 10 kills for New Ulm, while Ella Landsteiner had eight kills and two aces, Afton Hulke had 15 digs and two aces and Brooklyn Hagberg and Ella Freiderich each had nine digs. Gracie Linbo also had five digs for New Ulm.

New Ulm (3-1, 3-0) hosts St. Peter on Tuesday.

Nicollet 3, Loyola 0

NICOLLET — Nicollet swept Mankato Loyola 25-14, 25-20, 25-18 on Thursday in a Valley Conference volleyball match.

Nicollet (1-1, 1-0) was led by Brooklyn Bode’s five kills and seven blocks, while Shannon Soost had four kills and seven blocks and Leah Bode had four kills. Mia Lambrech had 16 set assists for Nicollet, while Ambria Hoffman had 10 digs.

Nicollet josts Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton on Monday night.

PREP FOOTBALL

Jordan 48, New Ulm 7

JORDAN — Jordan downed New Ulm 48-7 on Thursday night in a South Central District football game.

No stats were reported by the time this edition of The Journal went to press.

New Ulm hosts Marshall on Sept. 16.