Area roundup: Buckfield and Mountain Valley girls soccer Settle for draw

BUCKFIELD — Mountain Valley overcame a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw with Buckfield in each girls soccer team’s season finale Tuesday.

The Bucks (7-5-2) went up 2-0 in the first half on goals by Madison Turcotte and Chloee Bennett, one of which was set up by Cori Merrill.

The lead held until after Halftime when Ali Mazza netted two goals — one set up by Jaden Boulanger and the other by Emma Koch — for the Falcons (6-7-1) to tie the game. The remainder of regulation and two overtime periods were not enough to end the stalemate.

Buckfield goalie Kianna Finnegan made seven saves, while Mountain Valley’s Justice Gendron stopped five shots.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, POLAND 0: Trinity Bean logged two goals while Izzy Morelli had one as the Patriots (5-7-2) collected a win at home over the Knights (2-12).

Ashleen Perkins tallied two assists for Gray-NG. Isa Ross made one save in goal.

Alyssa Hart turned away 12 shots in goal for Poland.

