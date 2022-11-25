Area players recognized on the all-state volleyball team

A total of 11 area players were named to the 2022 Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team.

The Blair Oaks Lady Falcons led all area teams with three all-state honorees: junior middle hitter Autumn Bax, junior outside hitter Bailey Braun and junior setter Libby Juergensmeyer. Blair Oaks won its second straight Class 3 state championship, ending its season with a 33-3-1 record.

Bax made the all-state team for a second consecutive year. She led Blair Oaks with 526 kills and 78 blocks, adding 315 kills. She recorded a total of 13 double-doubles this season.

Braun was second on the Lady Falcons with 345 kills and also had 202 digs. She totaled six double-doubles this season.

Juergensmeyer ranked seventh in the state — in all classes — with 1,050 assists for Blair Oaks. She also had a team-high 63 service aces and recorded 188 digs.

The Helias Lady Crusaders had a pair of Class 4 all-state players in senior outside hitter Chapel Dobbs and senior setter Landrey VanOverschelde. Helias won a district championship, finishing the season with a record of 29-7-3.

Dobbs is making her third consecutive appearance on the all-state team. She led the Lady Crusaders with 535 kills and added 149 digs and 41 aces.

VanOverschelde, a first-time all-state honoree, posted a team-high 631 assists and 67 aces for Helias. She also had 142 kills and 223 digs.

Jefferson City senior middle hitter Hannah Linthacum made the Class 4 all-state team for a second consecutive season. The Lady Jays ended with a 19-11-2 record and a district runner-up finish.

Linthacum led the Lady Jays with 228 kills and 149 blocks.

The California Lady Pintos had a pair of Class 3 all-state honorees in junior outside hitter Isabella Kincaid and senior middle hitter Lauren Friedrich. The Lady Pintos were district runners-up with a 31-3-1 record.

Kincaid was second on California in both kills (325) and digs (309), adding 30 aces and 28 blocks. She had 11 double-doubles this season.

Friedrich finished with a team-high 337 kills to go with 65 blocks and 94 digs.

The Eldon Lady Mustangs had two all-state honorees — senior libero Haley Henderson and junior outside hitter Jaci Mueller — following a fourth-place finish in Class 3 with a 24-15-2 record.

Henderson led the Lady Mustangs with 661 digs — which ranks fourth in the state in all classes — and added 51 aces and 60 assists.

Mueller finished with a team-best 490 kills this season, adding 325 digs, 77 blocks and 63 aces. She had 11 double-doubles this season.

Sophomore outside hitter Kylee Richey made the Class 3 all-state team for the Versailles Lady Tigers, who finished the season with a 22-13-1 record.

Richey posted team-highs of 506 kills, 111 blocks and 40 aces. She also recorded 305 digs and 44 assists.