Area players named Foothills Council boys’ soccer all-stars

Several area players were among those named to the recently announced Foothills Council boys’ soccer all-star team.

Gloversville’s Jordan Yanno and Broadalbin-Perth’s Sam Spraker were named second-team all-stars.

Amsterdam’s Marco Bottisti, Brodie McNeil and Alec Bartone were named Honorable mention. Broadalbin-Perth’s Ethan Brott; Gloversville’s Angel Perez and Sawyer Pierce; and Johnstown’s Trey Naselli, Braeden Fennessey and Jayden Elston also earned honorable-mention status.

Scotia-Glenville’s Kofi Jack was named Most Valuable Player and a first-team all-star. The Tartans also had Xavier DeLuca and Connor Raven named to the first team.

Queensbury’s Ian Rathbun, Gavin Kelly and Max Roca earned first-team honors, along with Glens Falls’ Timothy Motsiff, Aiden Wiggins, Amari Morrison and Ayden Grieve.

Rounding out the first-team selections were Schuylerville’s Ashton Morris, South Glens Falls’ Nate Marx and Schuylerville’s Chris Jones.

Queensbury’s Jake Afsar-Keshmiri and Bergen Caprood were named to the second team, along with Schuylerville’s Corey Cottrell, Sam Tyler and Connor Battle.

Also earning second-team honors were Scotia-Glenville’s Quinn Fasciglione, Glens Falls’ Cameron Shaver, Scotia-Glenville’s Noah Murdock and South Glens Falls’ Alex Straker.

Glens Falls’ Gavin Rittenhouse and Landan Phipps were named Honorable mention, along with Hudson Falls’ Gage Carson and Noah Williamson.

Rounding out the honorable-mention selections were Queensbury’s Sam Demers; Scotia-Glenville’s Matt Schraa and Jackson Estes; and South Glens Falls’ Frank DeCrescenzo and Josh Delancy.

2022 Foothills Council Boys Soccer All-Stars

MVP — Kofi Jack (F, Scotia-Glenville)

First Team

Kofi Jack (F, Scotia-Glenville), Ian Rathbun (F, Queensbury), Xavier DeLuca (F, Scotia-Glenville), Gavin Kelly (F, Queensbury), Nate Marx (MF, South Glens Falls), Max Roca (MF , Queensbury), Ashton Morris (MF, Schuylerville), Timothy Motsiff (MF, Glens Falls), Chris Jones (MF, Schuylerville), Aiden Wiggins (D, Glens Falls), Connor Raven (D, Scotia-Glenville), Amari Morrison (D, Glens Falls), Ayden Grieve (G, Glens Falls).

Second Team

Bergen Caprood (D, Queensbury), Corey Cottrell (D, Schuylerville), Quinn Fasciglione (MF, Scotia-Glenville), Jordan Yanno (MF, Gloversville), Sam Tyler (F, Schuylerville), Connor Battle (D, Schuylerville), Sam Spraker (D, Broadalbin-Perth), Cameron Shaver (D, Glens Falls), Noah Murdock (D, Scotia-Glenville), Alex Straker (D, South Glens Falls), Jake Afsar-Keshmiri (G, Queensbury).

Honorable Mention

Amsterdam — Marco Bottisti, Brodie McNeil and Alec Bartone. Broadalbin-Perth — Ethan Brott. Glens Falls — Gavin Rittenhouse and Landan Phipps. Gloversville — Angel Perez and Sawyer Pierce. Hudson Falls — Gage Carson and Noah Williamson. Johnstown — Trey Naselli, Braeden Fennessey and Jayden Elston. Queensbury— Sam Demers. Scotia-Glenville — Matt Schraa and Jackson Estes. South Glens Falls — Frank DeCrescenzo and Josh Delancy.