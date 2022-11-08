Area players earn all-state, Big 10 soccer honors | News, Sports, Jobs

PHILIPPINES — The high school postseason honors have been revealed just days after four state champions were crowned Saturday in Beckley.

Two-time Class AA-A state runner-up Philip Barbour placed twin Sisters and Juniors Arrington Sparks (forward) and Braylyn Sparks (midfield) and senior Darcy Knight (defender) on the first unit of the West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association teams .

Elkins, which lost to the Lady Colts in the regional title game, had sophomore Addy Cogar (forward) and senior Alexa Price (midfield) earn second-team honors.

Lady Tiger Juniors Laney Fletcher (defender) and Gracelin Corley (keeper) were listed as Honorable mention.

In Class AAA, Buckhannon-Upshur senior forward Chloe Cale made the Honorable mention list.

On the Class AA-A boys squad, Elkins senior forward Max Jackson was tabbed to the second team, while senior teammate Isaiah Sigley (defender) and Philip Barbour senior forward Jake Davies and sophomore midfielder Connely Sparks were listed as Honorable mention.

BU Seniors Josh Gregory (defender) and Dalton Auvil (keeper) were named to the Class AAA second team.

The Big 10 Conference teams have also been announced.

Braylyn Sparks was named the league’s Player of the Year, while PB’s Blake Williams the Coach of the Year.

Braylyn and Arrington Sparks, Knight and Layna “Turkey” Grassi represented the Lady Colts on the first team, along with the Lady Tigers’ Cogar and B-U’s Cale.

Price, Fletcher and Corley were second-team selections from Elkins, while the Lady Bucs were represented by Ava Hollen and Allison Andrew.

Elkins’ Jackson and B-U’s Gregory and Auvil made the Big 10 boys first team.

Second-team Laurels went to B-U’s Christian Dowell and PB’s Davies and Sparks.