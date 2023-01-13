Area high school basketball for Jan. 12: MVP girls edge Platte-Geddes on the road – Mitchell Republic

PLATTE, SD — Three different Titans got into double figures as the Mount Vernon/Plankinton girls basketball team edged Platte-Geddes 55-46 on the road Thursday night.

MVP outscored the Black Panthers every quarter and took a 20-16 advantage into halftime. After half, the Titans PG 35-20 to get the win.

Kyia Schmidt led MVP with 16 points, while Reagan Rus tacked on 13 and Emilee Fox added 11 in the win. For the Black Panthers, Baleigh Nachtigal posted a team-high 16 points, to go along with two rebounds. Karly VanDerWerff also got into double figures, adding 11 points with four rebounds, an assist, six steals and a block. Cadence Van Zee had 10 points, as well as two rebounds, an assist and a block for PG in the defeat.

MVP (4-3) takes on Howard at 11:30 am on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Hanson Classic next, while PG (3-3) has Tripp-Delmont/Armour next on its schedule on Friday, Jan. 13, at home.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton’s Reagan Rus goes up for a layup as Platte-Geddes’ Kalli Summerville reaches for the ball during a high school girls basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Platte. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns put up 27 points and seven rebounds, going 10-for-20 from the floor in an 86-84 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.).

Ethan Cheeseman put up 14 points and eight rebounds for Hanson as the Beavers took down Parker, 47-32.

In Milbank's win over Redfield, Garrett Mertens led the scoring with 24 points, while Jaxson Wildung added 16.

Tate VanOtterloo led Beresford in its 29-point win over Tri Valley as he put up 24 points and eight rebounds.

led Beresford in its 29-point win over Tri Valley as he put up 24 points and eight rebounds. Reed Rus poured in 32 points and grabbed 11 boards as Mount Vernon/Plankinton beat Platte-Geddes, 72-59. Jordan Stoltz added 19 points and 12 rebounds as well, while P-G’s Hayden Sprik had 16 points in the loss.

A 15-point, 13-rebound, 10-block triple-double for Avery Broughton helped push Corsica-Stickney over Winner, 36-27.

Seventeen points and eight rebounds each from Coral Mason and Denae Mach boosted Viborg-Hurley over Gayville-Volin, 68-21. Mason also had three assists and two steals, while Mach had four assists and six steals.

Wagner's Ashlynn Koupal went for 26 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the Red Raiders' 59-35 win over Parkston.

Despite a four-point loss, Avon's Courtney Sees dropped 22 points, to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals against Scotland. Trinity Bietz had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win, while Bailey Vitek added 14 points, six boards, three assists and four steals.

A 16-point, six-steal performance from Allison Muckey helped propel Andes Central/Dakota Christian over Mitchell Christian, 70-23. Mahpiyah Irving added 15 points in the win, meanwhile Josie Brouwer chipped in 13.

Northwestern's Adriana Ratigan had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 20-point win over Ipswich.

Hanson got strong performances across the board as it rolled over Parker, 75-25. Annalyse Weber put up a team-high 15 points, while Karlie Goergen had eight assists and four steals. Alyssa Moschel (12), Eliza Oltmanns (11) and Taziah Hawkins (10) all had double-digit points, as well, while Erin Dewald added five steals.

In a 41-point win over Colome, Burke's Elly Witt had 17 points, four steals and five rebounds. Teammates Kailee Frank and Adisyn Indahl each had eight rebounds in the win, while Maura Luedke put up a game-high 20 points for the Cowgirls.

Despite losing by three to McCook Central/Montrose, Sioux Valley's Julia Schneider dropped 20 points and Landree Wilson added 13 rebounds in the loss

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34

Akron-Westfield (Iowa) 64, Alcester-Hudson 32

Beresford 69, Tri-Valley 40

Canton 77, Garretson 38

Castlewood 62, Great Plains Lutheran 21

Colome 42, Lyman 41

Crazy Horse 66, St. Francis Indian 42

Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.) 84

Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42

De Smet 69, Iroquois/Lake Preston 23

Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26

Faith 57, Newell 31

Florence/Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43

Freeman 44, Bon Homme 30

Groton Area 69, Tiospa Zina 39

Hanson 47, Parker 32

Harding County 78, Hettinger/Scranton (ND) 55

Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 59

Hill City 74, Lead-Deadwood 37

Hot Springs 81, Edgemont 15

Irene-Wakonda 69, Centerville 41

Jones County 51, Stanley County 43

Lemmon 66, Dupree 45

Lennox 71, Vermillion 52

Milbank 62, Redfield 32

Miller 76, Sully Buttes 59

Mitchell Christian 71, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43

Moorcroft (Wyo.) 48, Oelrichs 28

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 72, Platte-Geddes 59

Parkston 56, Wagner 42

Philip 53, Kadoka Area 37

Rapid City Christian 76, Alliance (Neb.) 56

Scotland 47, Avon 27

St. Thomas More 70, Custer 42

Tiospaye Topa 81, Timber Lake 55

Upton (Wyo.) 41, New Underwood 38

Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32

Warner 57, Langford Area 28

White River 81, Bennett County 24

Alcester-Hudson 44, Akron-Westfield (Iowa) 40

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Mitchell Christian 23

Baltic 62, Chester Area 60

Burke 74, Colome 33

Canton 60, Dakota Valley 57

Castlewood 59, Great Plains Lutheran 24

Corsica-Stickney 36, Winner 27

De Smet 68, Iroquois/Lake Preston 51

Deubrook Area 39, Estelline/Hendricks 28

Flandreau 57, Madison 36

Freeman 44, Bon Homme 40

Hanson 75, Parker 25

Harding County 44, Sundance (Wyo.) 36

Hill City 65, Lead-Deadwood 10

Howard 63, Canistota 41

Kimball/White Lake 40, Gregory 38

Leola/Frederick Area 43, Strasburg/Zeeland (ND) 19

Little Wound 62, Pine Ridge 52

Lyman 57, Stanley County 41

McCook Central/Montrose 45, Sioux Valley 42

Menno 47, Bridgewater-Emery 31

Milbank 37, Redfield 25

Miller 56, Sully Buttes 29

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 55, Platte-Geddes 46

Northwestern 58, Ipswich 38

Pierre 60, Lakota Tech 41

Potter County 67, Highmore-Harrold 50

Scotland 53, Avon 49

Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 37

Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33

Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 42

Tri-Valley 52, Beresford 40

Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 21

Vermillion 45, Lennox 35

Wagner 59, Parkston 35

Wall 61, Chamberlain 45

Watertown 57, Yankton 37

White River 63, St. Francis Indian 19

Wilmot 53, Waverly-South Shore 37