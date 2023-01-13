Area high school basketball for Jan. 12: MVP girls edge Platte-Geddes on the road – Mitchell Republic
PLATTE, SD — Three different Titans got into double figures as the Mount Vernon/Plankinton girls basketball team edged Platte-Geddes 55-46 on the road Thursday night.
MVP outscored the Black Panthers every quarter and took a 20-16 advantage into halftime. After half, the Titans PG 35-20 to get the win.
Kyia Schmidt led MVP with 16 points, while Reagan Rus tacked on 13 and Emilee Fox added 11 in the win. For the Black Panthers, Baleigh Nachtigal posted a team-high 16 points, to go along with two rebounds. Karly VanDerWerff also got into double figures, adding 11 points with four rebounds, an assist, six steals and a block. Cadence Van Zee had 10 points, as well as two rebounds, an assist and a block for PG in the defeat.
MVP (4-3) takes on Howard at 11:30 am on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Hanson Classic next, while PG (3-3) has Tripp-Delmont/Armour next on its schedule on Friday, Jan. 13, at home.
- Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns put up 27 points and seven rebounds, going 10-for-20 from the floor in an 86-84 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.).
- Ethan Cheeseman put up 14 points and eight rebounds for Hanson as the Beavers took down Parker, 47-32.
- In Milbank’s win over Redfield, Garrett Mertens led the scoring with 24 points, while Jaxson Wildung added 16.
- Tate VanOtterloo led Beresford in its 29-point win over Tri Valley as he put up 24 points and eight rebounds.
- Reed Rus poured in 32 points and grabbed 11 boards as Mount Vernon/Plankinton beat Platte-Geddes, 72-59. Jordan Stoltz added 19 points and 12 rebounds as well, while P-G’s Hayden Sprik had 16 points in the loss.
- A 15-point, 13-rebound, 10-block triple-double for Avery Broughton helped push Corsica-Stickney over Winner, 36-27.
- Seventeen points and eight rebounds each from Coral Mason and Denae Mach boosted Viborg-Hurley over Gayville-Volin, 68-21. Mason also had three assists and two steals, while Mach had four assists and six steals.
- Wagner’s Ashlynn Koupal went for 26 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the Red Raiders’ 59-35 win over Parkston.
- Despite a four-point loss, Avon’s Courtney Sees dropped 22 points, to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals against Scotland. Trinity Bietz had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win, while Bailey Vitek added 14 points, six boards, three assists and four steals.
- A 16-point, six-steal performance from Allison Muckey helped propel Andes Central/Dakota Christian over Mitchell Christian, 70-23. Mahpiyah Irving added 15 points in the win, meanwhile Josie Brouwer chipped in 13.
- Northwestern’s Adriana Ratigan had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 20-point win over Ipswich.
- Hanson got strong performances across the board as it rolled over Parker, 75-25. Annalyse Weber put up a team-high 15 points, while Karlie Goergen had eight assists and four steals. Alyssa Moschel (12), Eliza Oltmanns (11) and Taziah Hawkins (10) all had double-digit points, as well, while Erin Dewald added five steals.
- In a 41-point win over Colome, Burke’s Elly Witt had 17 points, four steals and five rebounds. Teammates Kailee Frank and Adisyn Indahl each had eight rebounds in the win, while Maura Luedke put up a game-high 20 points for the Cowgirls.
- Despite losing by three to McCook Central/Montrose, Sioux Valley’s Julia Schneider dropped 20 points and Landree Wilson added 13 rebounds in the loss
Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Sisseton 34
Akron-Westfield (Iowa) 64, Alcester-Hudson 32
Beresford 69, Tri-Valley 40
Canton 77, Garretson 38
Castlewood 62, Great Plains Lutheran 21
Colome 42, Lyman 41
Crazy Horse 66, St. Francis Indian 42
Dakota Valley 86, Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.) 84
Dell Rapids St. Mary 79, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 42
De Smet 69, Iroquois/Lake Preston 23
Elkton-Lake Benton 61, Arlington 26
Faith 57, Newell 31
Florence/Henry 71, Britton-Hecla 43
Freeman 44, Bon Homme 30
Groton Area 69, Tiospa Zina 39
Hanson 47, Parker 32
Harding County 78, Hettinger/Scranton (ND) 55
Highmore-Harrold 66, Herreid/Selby Area 59
Hill City 74, Lead-Deadwood 37
Hot Springs 81, Edgemont 15
Irene-Wakonda 69, Centerville 41
Jones County 51, Stanley County 43
Lemmon 66, Dupree 45
Lennox 71, Vermillion 52
Milbank 62, Redfield 32
Miller 76, Sully Buttes 59
Mitchell Christian 71, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43
Moorcroft (Wyo.) 48, Oelrichs 28
Mount Vernon/Plankinton 72, Platte-Geddes 59
Parkston 56, Wagner 42
Philip 53, Kadoka Area 37
Rapid City Christian 76, Alliance (Neb.) 56
Scotland 47, Avon 27
St. Thomas More 70, Custer 42
Tiospaye Topa 81, Timber Lake 55
Upton (Wyo.) 41, New Underwood 38
Viborg-Hurley 59, Gayville-Volin 32
Warner 57, Langford Area 28
White River 81, Bennett County 24
Alcester-Hudson 44, Akron-Westfield (Iowa) 40
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Mitchell Christian 23
Baltic 62, Chester Area 60
Burke 74, Colome 33
Canton 60, Dakota Valley 57
Castlewood 59, Great Plains Lutheran 24
Corsica-Stickney 36, Winner 27
De Smet 68, Iroquois/Lake Preston 51
Deubrook Area 39, Estelline/Hendricks 28
Flandreau 57, Madison 36
Freeman 44, Bon Homme 40
Hanson 75, Parker 25
Harding County 44, Sundance (Wyo.) 36
Hill City 65, Lead-Deadwood 10
Howard 63, Canistota 41
Kimball/White Lake 40, Gregory 38
Leola/Frederick Area 43, Strasburg/Zeeland (ND) 19
Little Wound 62, Pine Ridge 52
Lyman 57, Stanley County 41
McCook Central/Montrose 45, Sioux Valley 42
Menno 47, Bridgewater-Emery 31
Milbank 37, Redfield 25
Miller 56, Sully Buttes 29
Mount Vernon/Plankinton 55, Platte-Geddes 46
Northwestern 58, Ipswich 38
Pierre 60, Lakota Tech 41
Potter County 67, Highmore-Harrold 50
Scotland 53, Avon 49
Sioux Falls Christian 60, Tea Area 37
Sioux Falls Lincoln 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 33
Sioux Falls Washington 46, Sioux Falls Jefferson 42
Tri-Valley 52, Beresford 40
Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 21
Vermillion 45, Lennox 35
Wagner 59, Parkston 35
Wall 61, Chamberlain 45
Watertown 57, Yankton 37
White River 63, St. Francis Indian 19
Wilmot 53, Waverly-South Shore 37