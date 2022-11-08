Area golfer from Riverview High wins FHSAA Class 3A boys golf individual Championship

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS – Aksel Moe did not mind the Abbreviated golf state championships.

The Riverview High senior completed his high school career on top of the mountain, as the Winner of the boys Class 3A individual championship.

Moe shot a 70 on the El Campeon Course to beat out three other Golfers who finished with 71s.

The state tournament was shortened to one day instead of two because of the impending inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nicole.

In becoming the first Riverview High boys golfer to win the state title, Moe shot 35s on each side for his 2-under-par 70. Playing as an individual had three birdies on the back side, but bogeyed 18.

Three Riverview Golfers finished as state runners-up, the most recent being Mike Visacki in Class 2A in 2010.

In the boys team scoring, Lakewood Ranch High finished fifth with a 306, nine shots behind Jupiter.

Parker Severs led the Mustangs with a 73, followed by Henry Burbee 75, Preston Severs 78, Josh Orgen 80 and AJ Hovermale 84.

Dennis Maffezzoli is the Deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief Reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties.

