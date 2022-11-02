Area Golf: Smith wins Women’s Player of Year – Brainerd Dispatch

With a win and two top-25 finishes, Savannah Smith of Crosswoods Golf Course earned the 2022 Minnesota PGA Women’s Player of the Year.

It was the first year the 27-year-old competed as a Class A PGA member.

“This was the first year I was eligible to get the award since I just finished all my PGA work, so I’m officially a Class A PGA member,” she said. “That took me three and a half years to complete, which was a huge lift off my shoulders. Then to get the honor of receiving the award was even better.”

Smith is the PGA Golf Professional at Crosswoods as well as the head girls’ golf Coach at Pequot Lakes High School.

The event Smith won was the MN PGA Women’s Match Play Championship which takes place throughout the summer.

Smith was the top seed and earned her way into the semifinals. The semifinals and finals were played at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins.

“It’s a season-long match play,” Smith said. “You scheduled out your matches throughout the season and it’s a bracket tournament. Then the final two rounds are held on the same day.”

Smith beat Catherine Wagner in the semifinals 3&1 to reach the finals. She defeated Haley Tollette of Rum River Hills Golf Club 5&3 to claim the title.

“That’s kind of the last big tournament of the year, so it was an exciting tournament,” Smith said. “It was the last week of September and was my last super competitive round of the season.”

Smith said she loves the match-play format.

“It’s a constant battle the whole round to figure out where you are in the round,” Smith said. “Sometimes you have to play a little bit riskier shots to make up some ground or switch your strategy throughout the round depending on where you are.”

Smith missed the cut at the Tapemark Minnesota PGA Pro-Am June 10-12 at Southview Country Club.

In the Women’s State Open Aug. 9-10 at Rush Creek Golf Club, Smith finished tied for 24 at 11-over. She shot a first-round 79 and a second-round 76.

Another top-25 finish came in the Minnesota PGA Fall Scramble where she played with Tim Trott and Nolan Toft to shoot 11-under at Burl Oaks Golf Club in Minnetri.

She competed at the Minnesota PGA Professional Championship Aug. 29-30 at Minnewaska Golf Club and finished tied for 48th.

She was also 12th in a field of 14 in the Team Gilboa Scholarship Pro-Am at her home course Crosswoods Aug. 7.

Smith said becoming a Class A PGA member was a rigorous process.

“I always tell people it’s like getting your Masters in golf-related things,” Smith said. “So you are learning everything from how to teach golf. To how a golf course runs. Learning about turf and merchandising and business plans. So depending on how fast you work through the program there are three different levels which take about a year per level and then you have to test out to become an official Class A member. You can still compete while you are working towards it, which I did, and I am very appreciative of what the Minnesota section has to offer. They do a fantastic job. But becoming a Class A member you just get to be a part of such a great community and compete at a high level.”

Smith said being a female in the industry is a little challenging. She also said there are only about a half-dozen events with only women in the field.

“I think the Minnesota Section is doing a fantastic job of creating more Women’s events to get more Minnesota PGA Women’s members to participate,” Smith said. “This is the second year they’ve hosted the Women’s match play event and they keep trying to add more and more. I think it’s only going to get better from here.”

CONRAD ENGSTROM may be reached at 218-855-5861 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/the_rad34.