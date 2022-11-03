Area girls earn all-state honors in golf for recently completed season

LocalSportsJournal.com

The Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association has announced its 2022 Girls All-State Golf selections.

Golfers chosen from the Local Sports Journal coverage area include junior Paige Anderson from Reeths-Puffer, Ludington junior Emma McKinley, Spring Lake sophomore Zoe Dull, Montague senior Natalie Kellogg and her junior teammate MacKenzie Goudreau.

Paige Anderson was named to the first-team all-state team in Division 2 and recently finished in 13th place at the state finals. Other notable finishes this season included shooting a 73 at the Mona Shores Invitational. She finished first among 74 golfers. She finished eighth at the Jenison Invitational at The Meadows. Her 83 at the Forest Hills Central Invitational, also at The Meadows, was good for sixth place. At the Montague Invitational at Old Channel Trail, she tied for first with a round of 76. In the four league jamborees, Anderson finished first, second and fourth twice. Her best round was a 35 at the Mines Golf Course in the third Jamboree of the season.

Emma McKinley was named to the first-team all-state team and finished ninth overall at the MHSAA Division 3 girls golf finals. McKinley finished the season with a scoring average of 78.8. She was a top 10 medalist in all seven invitationals in which she participated. She was the individual medalist at three invitationals, with scores of a personal-best 71 at Tullymore, 74 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club and 78 at White Lake Golf Course. She won the West Michigan Conference Championship with a 75 at Lincoln Golf Club. She was the league’s top golfer with an average of 38.3. She was the individual medalist at the Region 13 regional at Katke Golf Course with a 76. She helped the Ludington Orioles team win the West Michigan Conference, the Ludington Invitational and qualify for the state championship.

Mackenzie Goudreau was named to the first-team Division 4 all-state team. She is a 3-year varsity starter for Montague and recently had a fourth place at the girls Division 4 state finals. She is part of a pair of state championship teams and three GMAA championship teams. All State Honorable Mention – freshman year (16th at 2020 State Finals). First Team All-State – sophomore year (13th at 2021 State Finals). First-Team All State – junior year. She shot a school record 75 at GMAA as the medalist. She finished third at regionals. and was second in the West Michigan Conference.

Natalie Kellogg was named to the Division 4 all-state team and recently finished fifth overall at the Division 4 state finals. She was a three-year varsity starter for Montague. She was part of two State Championship teams and three GMAA Championship teams. She was honorable mention all-state as a junior and finished 21st at the state meet a year ago. Her low score for the season was an 80 on the first day of the state meet. She also won the TCC Invitational.

Zoe Dullfrom Spring Lake was named to the Honorable mention team in Division 3.