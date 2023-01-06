Area basketball teams brimming with Athletic bigs

Jan. 6—Have you noticed how many big, athletic post players we have around here? I’ve already seen several of them in person this season, and it’s remarkable how versatile they are.

We’ve always had these type of players in the area, from the late Lorenzen Wright to Courtney Fells to Derek Fountain. But we seem to have more such players than usual right now. Here are some of the most notable ones.

—Booneville’s Kedrick Simmons, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, put on a clinic last Friday against Biggersville. They scored 27 points, getting buckets from all over the floor. Mississippi State Assistant Coach George Brooks was in attendance and had to have liked what he saw.

Simmons averages 18 points and 7 rebounds per game. His teammate, 6-7 senior James Dukes, averages 14 points, 10 boards and 2 blocks.

—Tupelo’s Gavin Shannon, a 6-6 wing player, can also do damage both at the rim and on the perimeter. The senior is averaging 18 points and 7 rebounds per game, and he makes it look effortless.

—Playing in the same division as Shannon is Makhi Myles, Starkville’s 6-6 forward. Over his last four games — against very stiff competition — the Wichita State signee is averaging 24.3 points. Gonna be fun to watch Myles and Shannon square off on Jan. 17 and again three days later.

—I’m writing this on Thursday morning, just a few hours before Starkville was scheduled to take on West Point, which features MJ Smith. I’ve been following Smith since he was a 6-6 freshman at Houston, where he played two years before transferring.

Heading into the Starkville game, the senior was averaging 12 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.

—Saltillo’s Demetrius Duffy has a similar skill set as these other players, but he’s got a more strapping physique. The 6-6, 220-pound sophomore can power his way to the basket, but he can just as easily step out and knock down jumpers with the softest of touches.

Duffy’s numbers: 21.3 points, 14.1 rebounds per game. I saw him go 12 of 12 from the field the other night — a bunch of layups and two 3-pointers.

—Dallas Pounds is a 6-4 junior for New Site who patrols the paint on both ends. They can also handle and shoot it. I saw him go for 24 points and 16 rebounds in a loss to Calhoun City last week.

Pounds averages 19.1 points and 10 rebounds per game, and he shoots 38.8% from 3-point range. He’s a strong finisher at the rim, too.

—There are a couple of big freshmen to keep an eye on as well. West Union has 6-6 Jon Gray Morrisson, who averages 11.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

And Oxford boasts 6-7 Adam Tyson, who is already getting college looks. He averages 12.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and shoots 53.9% from the field.

Brad Locke is senior sports writer for the Daily Journal. Contact him on Twitter @bradlocke or via email at [email protected]