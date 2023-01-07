Area basketball Roundup – The Kansan

PREP GIRLS

Heart of America

Moundridge 52, Marion 39

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge High School girls’ basketball team is 2-0 to start the calendar year, stopping Marion 52-39 Friday to open HOAL play in Moundridge.

The Wildcats trailed 14-9 after the first quarter, but led 27-22 at the half and 43-30 after three quarters.

“Offensively, some things really clicked for us tonight,” Moundridge Coach Kaleigh Huxman said. “I thought we played good team defense and were able to turn our defense into offense. I am really proud of the way my girls played in this game.”

Addy Patrick led Moundridge with 16 points. Cammi Unruh added 10 points.

Calli Burkholder led 3-5 Marion with 12 points on four 3-pointers.

Moundridge is 3-5 and plays Tuesday at 6-2 Bennington.

MARION (3-5, 0-1 HOAL) — Burkholder 0 (4) 0-0 1, 12; Regnier 1 2-2 3, 4; Kraus 2 3-3 3, 7; Hett 0 (2) 1-2 1, 7; Cooper 0 0-0 0, 0; Harshman 0 0-0 0, 0; Wesner 0 3-10 0, 3; Soyez 0 0-0 1, 0; Ensley 0 0-0 2, 0; Carlson 0 0-0 0, 0; Redger 0 (2) 0-0 3, 6; TOTALS 3 (8) 9-17 13, 39.

MOUNDRIDGE (3-5, 1-0 HOAL) — Patrick 2 (2) 6-6 0, 16; Unruh 5 0-1 0, 10; Elmore 0 1-2 4, 1; A. Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; E. Durst 1 (1) 0-0 3, 5; Wedel 3 0-0 1, 6; Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; Bretz 0 1-2 0, 1; Jantz 0 0-0 0, 0; Kaminkow 2 3-4 3, 7; Schmidt 3 0-0 1, 6; Woltje 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 16 (3) 11-15 14, 52.

Marion;14;8;8;9;—;39

Moundridge;9;18;16;9;—;52

Berean Ac. 53, H.Trinity 25

ELBING — The top-ranked (KBCA, Class 2A) Berean Academy girls’ basketball team had few problems stopping Hutchinson Trinity 53-25 Friday in Elbing to open HOAL play.

The Warriors jumped out to a 19-4 lead in the first quarter and led 31-11 at the half.

Lillie Veer led the 8-0 Warriors with 16 points. Tayton Smith added 12 points.

Azul Marciel and Addi Crockett each scored seven points for Hutchinson Trinity, 1-6.

Berean Academy plays Tuesday at Sedgwick.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (1-6, 0-1 HOAL) — Marciel 1 (1) 2-2 2, 7; Crockett 2 3-4 3, 7; Alvarez 1 3-4 4, 5; M. Guerrero 1 0-0 1, 2; S. Guerrero 0 0-0 1, 0; Koehler 2 0-0 1, 4; Schletchum 0 0-0 0, 0; Sanchez 0 0-3 0, 0; Wongkamphoo 0 0-0 0, 0; Sanger 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 7 (1) 8-13 13, 25.

BEREAN ACADEMY (8-0, 1-0 HOAL) — Fl.Morgan 0 0-0 4, 0; Balzer 1 0-2 1, 2; Wiebe 0 (1) 2-2 0.5; Timken 0 3-4 0, 3; Veer 7 2-2 3, 16; Koontz 3 2-2 0, 8; L.Mullins 1 0-0 4, 2; Beverly 0 0-2 0, 0; B.Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; T.Smith 6 0-0 1, 12; Edgren 1 0-0 1, 2; A. Mullins 0 1-2 0, 1; Fi.Morgan 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 20 (1) 10-16 17, 53.

H.Trinity;4;7;6;8;—;25

Berean Ac.;19;12;9;11;—;53

Wheat State League

Goessel 58, Solomon 16

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird girls used 26 points from Cheyenne Sawyer to post a 58-16 win over Solomon Friday in Wheat State League play.

Goessel led 20-2 after the first quarter, 27-7 at the half and 45-13 after three quarters.

Abbigale Funk added 11 points for Goessel.

Maya Newcomer scored 10 points for Solomon, 2-5 overall and 1-2 in league play.

Goessel is 5-2, 3-0 in league play, and hosts 7-0 Little River Tuesday.

SOLOMON (2-5, 1-2 WSL) — Cordell 0 0-0 0, 0; Mead 0 0-0 0, 0; Shirock 0 0-0 1, 0; Newcomer 4 2-8 2, 10; Bayer 1 0-0 1, 3; McLaughlin 0 0-0 3, 0; Boyer 0 0-0 0, 0; Anderson 1 0-0 4, 2; Smith 0 0-0 3, 0; Cook 0 0-0 2, 0; McCook 1 0-0 0, 2; Ballou 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 7 2-8 17, 16.

GOESSEL (5-2, 3-0 WSL) — Spurlin 1 1-2 4, 3; Ai. Funk 3 0-1 2, 6; Sawyer 8 (2) 4-4 1, 26; Hoopes 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Bryant 0 0-0 1, 0; Graber 2 1-4 2, 5; Ab. Funk 4 (1) 0-0 0, 11; Wuest 0 0-0 0, 0; Pop 1 0-0 3, 2; TOTALS 20 (4) 6-11 14, 58.

Solomon;2;5;6;3;—;16

Goessel;20;7;18;13;—;58

Non League

Inman 52, Burrton 22

INMAN — Suttyn Harris scored 25 points to lift the Inman girls to a 52-22 win Friday in non-league play in Inman.

Inman led 17-11 after the first quarter and 30-16 at the half. The Teutons made a 14-2 run in the third quarter.

Cassie Dunlavy scored 11 points for Burrton.

Inman is 4-4. Burrton is 0-6 and resumes Heart of the Plains League play Tuesday at Cunningham.

BURRTON (0-6) — T.Matlack 0 1-2 2, 1; Garza 0 2-2 0, 2; M. Matlack 0 2-4 2, 2; Dunlavy 2 7-10 1, 11; McMurry 0 0-1 4, 0; Ryan 1 0-0 1, 2; Lang 0 0-0 0, 0; Bailey 1 2-3 3, 4; Perkins 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 4 14-22 14, 22.

INMAN (4-4) — Ke.Woods 3 0-2 3, 6; Brunk 0 0-0 5, 0; Friesen 2 0-0 2, 4; Neufeld 3 1-2 2, 7; Siemens 0 0-0 0, 0; Black 1 0-0 0, 2; Ka. Woods 2 2-2 2, 6; Froese 1 0-0 4, 2; Harris 8 9-12 2, 25; TOTALS 20 12-18 20, 52.

Burrton;11;5;2;4;—;22

Inman;17;13;14;8;—;52

PREP BOYS

Heart of America

H.Trinity 47, Berean Ac. 40

ELBING — Blake Hammeke scored 25 points to lead Hutchinson Trinity to a 47-40 win over Berean Academy Friday in HOAL play in Elbing.

Berean trailed 10-5 after the first quarter, 23-18 at the half and 34-30 after three quarters.

Creighton Kukula scored 11 points to lead Berean Academy.

Trinity improves to 3-4.

The Warriors are 2-6 and play Tuesday at Sedgwick.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY (3-4, 1-0 HOAL) — Hammeke 9 (1) 4-6 2, 25; Neal 2 (1) 0-1 4, 7; Suter-Tan 1 0-0 1, 2; Ryan 1 0-0 0, 2; E.Armour 1 1-6 3, 3; A.Armour 2 0-0 4, 4; Dechant 0 2-2 2, 2; Hammersmith 0 0-1 2, 0; Gust 0 2-2 0, 2; TOTALS 16 (2) 9-18 18, 47.

BEREAN ACADEMY (2-6, 0-1 HOAL) — Driskill 1 (1) 1-2 1, 6; Nord 0 0-0 0, 0; Regier 0 3-4 1, 3; C. Kukula 1 (2) 3-4 5, 11; Busenitz 3 1-4 4, 7; Wiebe 1 4-5 1, 6; Thiessen 2 1-2 1, 5; Giger 1 0-0 3, 2; Sweazy 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 9 (3) 13-21 15, 40.

H.Trinity;10;13;11;13;—;47

Berean Ac.;5;13;12;10;—;40

Moundridge 65, Marion 45

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys downed HOAL Rival Marion 65-45 Friday in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 28-9 after the first quarter, 44-18 at the half and 65-33 after three quarters. Marion won the fourth quarter 12-0, played under a running clock.

“Unselfish basketball describes tonight’s play versus Marion and a solid commitment to the defensive end of the floor allowed us to decide this one early,” Moundridge Coach Vance Unrau said. “Guys are always looking for an open teammate and an extra pass for a better shot. Next week will be a really big test as we go on the road to Bennington and Remington. They both only have one loss on the season and have really nice teams.”

Logan Churchill led Moundridge with 18 points. Barrett Moddelmog scored 16 points. Henry Hecox scored 12 points. Landon Kaufman had 12 assists.

Marion, 1-7, was led by Jack Lanning with 18 points.

Moundridge is 6-2 and plays Tuesday at Bennington.

MARION (1-7, 0-1 HOAL) — Lanning 7-18 2-2 ​​18, Smith 3-4 0-2 6, Krause 2-3 0-0 6, Wessel 2-4 0-0 5, Bailey 2 -6 0-0 5, Klenda 1-2 0-0 3, Wilhelm 1-7 0-0 2, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Frese 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 18-44 2-4 45.

MOUNDRIDGE (6-2, 1-0 HOAL) — L.Churchill 8-11 1-1 18, Moddelmog 6-10 0-0 16, Hecox 5-10 2-3 12, Huddle 4-4 0-0 8, Kaufman 2-4 0-0 5, Schmidt 1-4 0-0 2, Dixon 1-2 0-0 2, Adolf 1-2 0-0 2, Burge 0-0 0-0 0, H.Churchill 0- 0 0-0 0, Durst 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 28-47 3-4 65.

Marion;9;9;15;12;—;45

Moundridge;28;16;21;0;—;65

Total fouls — Mar. 8, Mdg. 9. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Mar. 7-21 (Lanning 2-7, Krause 2-3, Wessel 1-2, Bailey 1-5, Klenda 1-2, Wilhelm 0-2), Mdg. 6-14 (L.Churchill 1-2, Moddelmog 4-7, Hecox 0-1, Kaufman 1-2, Schmidt 0-1, Adolf 0-1). Rebounds — Mar. 14 (Lanning 4), Mdg. 25 (Huddle 6). Assists — Mar. 12 (Bailey 3, Watkins 3), Mdg. 22 (Kaufman 12). Turnovers — Mar. 2 (Lanning 1, Watkins 1), Mdg. 11 (Hecox 4). Blocked shots — Mar. 0, Mdg. 1 (L.Churchill 1). Steals — Mar. 3 (Lanning 2), Mdg. 11 (L.Churchill 3, Kaufman 3).

Wheat State League

Solomon 51, Goessel 44

GOESSEL — Spencer Coup scored 25 points to lead Solomon to a 51-44 Wheat State League win over Goessel Friday in Goessel.

Goessel led 14-11 after the first quarter and 26-24 at the half. Solomon led 40-38 after three quarters.

The Gorillas hit three of five free throws in the final quarter, while Goessel missed all five free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.

Carlos Duran added nine points for Solomon, 4-3 overall and 2-1 in WSL play.

Noah Schrag led Goessel with 15 points. Josiah Lapp added 13 points.

Goessel is 4-3, 2-1 in league play, and hosts 5-2 Little River Tuesday.

SOLOMON (4-3, 2-1 WSL) — Nelson 0 0-0 4, 0; Coup 11 3-4 1, 25; Robinson 0 (1) 0-1 1, 3; Duran 1 (2) 1-2 0, 9; Krause 2 0-0 2, 4; Hammersmith 0 0-0 0, 0; Newcomer 3 0-0 1, 6; Zerbe 2 0-0 4, 4; TOTALS 19 (3) 4-7 13, 51.

GOESSEL (4-3, 2-1 WSL) — Wiens 1 3-4 0, 5; Schrag 4 (1) 4-5 5, 15; Burkholder 2 0-2 3, 4; Lap 5 (1) 0-1 3, 13; Bryant 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Nickel 0 0-2 0.0; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (3) 7-14 14, 44.

Solomon;11;13;16;11;—;51

Goessel;14;12;12;6;—;44

Non league

Inman 70, Burrton 23

INMAN — The Burrton High School boys fell to Inman 70-23 Friday in non-league play in Inman.

The Chargers trailed 22-7 after the first quarter, 39-12 at the half and 63-17 after three quarters.

Tanner Heckel led 6-2 Inman with 23 points. Josiah Buller scored 13 points. Eli Brunk scored 10 points.

Jude Barnes led Burrton with seven points. Jace Martin and Charlie Musser each scored six points.

Burrton is 0-6 and plays Tuesday at Cunningham.

BURRTON (0-6) — Barnes 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Martin 1 (1) 1-2 3, 6; Musser 0 (2) 0-0 1, 6; Phillips 1 0-0 3, 2; Graves 1 0-0 2, 2; Aruijo 0 0-0 0, 0; Robinson 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 5 (4) 1-2 13, 23.

INMAN (6-2) — B. Froese 3 0-1 0, 6; TJ Froese 2 (1) 2-2 1, 9; Brunk 4 2-2 0, 10; Buller 5 (1) 0-2 0, 13; Bigler 0 0-0 0, 0; Heckel 8 (1) 4-6 0, 23; Martinez 1 0-0 1, 2; T. Martisko 0 0-0 0, 0; Z. Martisko 1 0-2 0, 2; Vienna 0 1-2 0, 1; TOTALS 26 (3) 9-15 2, 70.

Burrton;7;5;5;6;—;23

Inman;22;17;24;7;—;70

FRESHMAN BOYS

S.South 43, Newton 35

The Newton High School freshman boys’ baseball team fell to Salina South 43-35 Friday at Ravenscroft Gym.

Newton trailed 24-4 at the half, but outscored South 16-6 in the third quarter. Newton Drew within three in the fourth quarter.

Newton plays Tuesday at Derby.

NEWTON — Bungard 2, Fox 2, Peterson-Schmidt 8, Powell 2, Lopez 15, Jay 6.

S.South;14;10;6;13;—;43

Newton;3;1;16;15;—;35

Other area scores

Girls

Sedgwick 51, Lyons 36

Remington 66, Ell-Saline 35

Boys

Lyons 47, Sedgwick 43

Ell-Saline 60, Remington 57