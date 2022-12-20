Area basketball Roundup for Dec. 19: Hanson boys, girls pick up wins at Corn Palace – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — A dominant third quarter propelled Hanson on Monday.

The Beavers outscored Kimball/White Lake 19-2 in the third quarter en route to a 56-40 win at the Corn Palace.

The Wildkats held a five-point edge after the first quarter, but the Beavers knotted things up at 26 going into the Halftime break before exploding in the second half, outscoring KWL 30-14 in the final 16 minutes of the game.

Ethan Cheeseman paced Hanson with 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half. He also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, while Jayce Slaba contributed 10 points and six assists for the Beavers. Jackson Jarding also chipped in five assists in the win.

Hanson’s Jayce Slaba shoots a 3-point shot against Kimball/White Lake during a high school basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Corn Palace. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

For KWL, Blake Leiferman put up 19 points, while Dawson Miller hauled in eight boards and Porter Miller dished out six assists.

Hanson Advances to 2-1 with the win and will take on Irene-Wakonda on the road in its next game on Thursday, Dec. 29, while KWL falls to 0-2 and will head to Chamberlain on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for its next action.

Hanson girls dominant in win over Avon

Hanson’s Annalyse Weber handles the ball as Avon’s Rilyn Thury picks her up during a high school basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Corn Palace. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — An all-around showing for Hanson helped the Beavers cruise to a win over Avon.

Erin Dewald led the way with 13 points, while Annalyse Weber also picked up 12 as Hanson took down the Pirates 59-29 at the Corn Palace on Monday.

Karlie Goergen added nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for Hanson in the win, while Weber picked up four assists and Eliza Oltmanns grabbed four steals. McKenna Kochmich paced Avon with 10 points and five rebounds.

Hanson shot 45% from the field as a team and won the rebound battle 29-20 and the turnover battle 17-10.

The Beavers (3-1) are on the road for their next game in a Matchup against Irene-Wakonda on Thursday, Dec. 29, while Avon (2-2) is home against Wagner on Friday, Dec. 30, for its next game.

Hanson’s Cadence Jarding shoots a 3-point shot against Avon during a high school basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the Corn Palace. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

Gayville-Volin’s Spencer Karstens dropped 21 points, and Preston Karstens put up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while adding five assists to lead the Raiders over Andes Central/Dakota Christian.

dropped 21 points, and put up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while adding five assists to lead the Raiders over Andes Central/Dakota Christian. Sam Benson’s 15-point performance led Parkson over Tripp-Delmont/Armour, while James Deckert picked up 13 rebounds and nine points. In the loss, Mason Reiner poured in 17 points and had nine steals, while Riley Spaans came down with 15 boards, adding five steals and seven points to his line as well.

15-point performance led Parkson over Tripp-Delmont/Armour, while picked up 13 rebounds and nine points. In the loss, poured in 17 points and had nine steals, while came down with 15 boards, adding five steals and seven points to his line as well. Taiden Hoyer racked up 22 points for Howard and Kolt Koepsell chipped in 19 in a win over Freeman. Rocky Ammann had 18 points in the loss.

Abby Aslesen’s A 32-point, 11-rebound double-double propelled Howard to a win over Freeman.

A 32-point, 11-rebound double-double propelled Howard to a win over Freeman. Three players scored in double figures for Andes Central/Dakota Christian in a win over Gayville-Volin. Gabby Olson led the way with 14, while Josie Brouwer and Allison Muckey chipped in 11 and 10, respectively, and Halle Olson added 11 rebounds, four steals and six blocks.

led the way with 14, while and chipped in 11 and 10, respectively, and Halle Olson added 11 rebounds, four steals and six blocks. Estelline/Hendricks’ Sadie Johnson put up a team-high 14 points in a win over Iroquois/Lake Preston, and Kenzy Beare added 12. Addison Moore had 34 points for the Sharks in the loss.

Aberdeen Christian 64, Britton-Hecla 27

Castlewood 66, Elkton-Lake Benton 50

De Smet 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 24

Gayville-Volin 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43

Hanson 56, Kimball/White Lake 40

Howard 61, Freeman 43

Kadoka Area 59, Lead-Deadwood 44

Lennox 55, Canton 51

Parkston 42, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40

Timber Lake 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46

West Central 61, Garretson 36

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 62, Gayville-Volin 36

Arlington 81, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36

Brandon Valley 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44

Britton-Hecla 30, Aberdeen Christian 28

Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Colman-Egan 44

Edgemont 30, Bison 21

Estelline/Hendricks 45, Iroquois/Lake Preston 43

Hanson 59, Avon 29

Harrisburg 45, Marshall (Minn.) 40

Howard 55, Freeman 44

Kadoka Area 64, Lead-Deadwood 19

Lennox 47, Canton 28

North Central 42, Strasburg/Zeeland (ND) 33

Parkston 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42

Timber Lake 55, Herreid/Selby Area 42

Warner 56, Northwestern 42