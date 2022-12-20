Area basketball Roundup for Dec. 19: Hanson boys, girls pick up wins at Corn Palace – Mitchell Republic
MITCHELL — A dominant third quarter propelled Hanson on Monday.
The Beavers outscored Kimball/White Lake 19-2 in the third quarter en route to a 56-40 win at the Corn Palace.
The Wildkats held a five-point edge after the first quarter, but the Beavers knotted things up at 26 going into the Halftime break before exploding in the second half, outscoring KWL 30-14 in the final 16 minutes of the game.
Ethan Cheeseman paced Hanson with 20 points, 15 of which came in the second half. He also pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, while Jayce Slaba contributed 10 points and six assists for the Beavers. Jackson Jarding also chipped in five assists in the win.
For KWL, Blake Leiferman put up 19 points, while Dawson Miller hauled in eight boards and Porter Miller dished out six assists.
Hanson Advances to 2-1 with the win and will take on Irene-Wakonda on the road in its next game on Thursday, Dec. 29, while KWL falls to 0-2 and will head to Chamberlain on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for its next action.
Hanson girls dominant in win over Avon
MITCHELL — An all-around showing for Hanson helped the Beavers cruise to a win over Avon.
Erin Dewald led the way with 13 points, while Annalyse Weber also picked up 12 as Hanson took down the Pirates 59-29 at the Corn Palace on Monday.
Karlie Goergen added nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for Hanson in the win, while Weber picked up four assists and Eliza Oltmanns grabbed four steals. McKenna Kochmich paced Avon with 10 points and five rebounds.
Hanson shot 45% from the field as a team and won the rebound battle 29-20 and the turnover battle 17-10.
The Beavers (3-1) are on the road for their next game in a Matchup against Irene-Wakonda on Thursday, Dec. 29, while Avon (2-2) is home against Wagner on Friday, Dec. 30, for its next game.
- Gayville-Volin’s Spencer Karstens dropped 21 points, and Preston Karstens put up a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while adding five assists to lead the Raiders over Andes Central/Dakota Christian.
- Sam Benson’s 15-point performance led Parkson over Tripp-Delmont/Armour, while James Deckert picked up 13 rebounds and nine points. In the loss, Mason Reiner poured in 17 points and had nine steals, while Riley Spaans came down with 15 boards, adding five steals and seven points to his line as well.
- Taiden Hoyer racked up 22 points for Howard and Kolt Koepsell chipped in 19 in a win over Freeman. Rocky Ammann had 18 points in the loss.
- Abby Aslesen’s A 32-point, 11-rebound double-double propelled Howard to a win over Freeman.
- Three players scored in double figures for Andes Central/Dakota Christian in a win over Gayville-Volin. Gabby Olson led the way with 14, while Josie Brouwer and Allison Muckey chipped in 11 and 10, respectively, and Halle Olson added 11 rebounds, four steals and six blocks.
- Estelline/Hendricks’ Sadie Johnson put up a team-high 14 points in a win over Iroquois/Lake Preston, and Kenzy Beare added 12. Addison Moore had 34 points for the Sharks in the loss.
Aberdeen Christian 64, Britton-Hecla 27
Castlewood 66, Elkton-Lake Benton 50
De Smet 68, Dell Rapids St. Mary 24
Gayville-Volin 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 43
Hanson 56, Kimball/White Lake 40
Howard 61, Freeman 43
Kadoka Area 59, Lead-Deadwood 44
Lennox 55, Canton 51
Parkston 42, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 40
Timber Lake 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46
West Central 61, Garretson 36
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 62, Gayville-Volin 36
Arlington 81, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 36
Brandon Valley 49, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 44
Britton-Hecla 30, Aberdeen Christian 28
Dell Rapids St. Mary 46, Colman-Egan 44
Edgemont 30, Bison 21
Estelline/Hendricks 45, Iroquois/Lake Preston 43
Hanson 59, Avon 29
Harrisburg 45, Marshall (Minn.) 40
Howard 55, Freeman 44
Kadoka Area 64, Lead-Deadwood 19
Lennox 47, Canton 28
North Central 42, Strasburg/Zeeland (ND) 33
Parkston 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Timber Lake 55, Herreid/Selby Area 42
Warner 56, Northwestern 42