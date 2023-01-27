Area assignments for 6A-5A basketball teams officially announced by the OSSAA

By Michael Kinney

Coaches and players got their first glimpse of what the road to the 2023 gold ball will look like Thursday when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released its area basketball assignments.

For some of the top contenders, that path could have some rough spots.

The assignments were split into East and West brackets, consisting of 16 teams a piece for each class.

For the 6A girls, four of the top five teams in the state will be on the West side of the bracket. Joining no. 1 Edmond North will be No. 2 Edmond Memorial, No. 3 Putnam City West and No. 5 Midwest City.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button