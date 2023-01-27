Area assignments for 6A-5A basketball teams officially announced by the OSSAA

By Michael Kinney

Coaches and players got their first glimpse of what the road to the 2023 gold ball will look like Thursday when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released its area basketball assignments.

For some of the top contenders, that path could have some rough spots.

The assignments were split into East and West brackets, consisting of 16 teams a piece for each class.

For the 6A girls, four of the top five teams in the state will be on the West side of the bracket. Joining no. 1 Edmond North will be No. 2 Edmond Memorial, No. 3 Putnam City West and No. 5 Midwest City.

The rest of the 6A girls West assignments include No. 12 Yukon, No. 13 Moore, No. 14 Norman North, No. 16 Mustang and No. 17 Edmond Santa Fe.

The highest ranked team on the East side is No. 4 Tulsa Booker T. Washington. They will be joined by No. 6 Bixby, No. 7 Norman, No. 8 Choctaw, No. 9 Sand Springs, No. 10 Jenks and No. 11 Broken Arrow.

In Class 5A, the East/West split pretty much stayed in tune with the geographical locations.

Along with No. 1 Sapulpa, No. 3 Tahlequah, No. 5 Holland Hall, No. 6 Tulsa Will Rogers and No. 10 Pryor were kept in the East. Well. 2 Midwest City Carl Albert, No. 4 El Reno, No. 7 Piedmont and No. 8 Lawton MacArthur stayed out West.

The only exception in the top 10 was No. 9 Glenpool, which was sent to the West.

In the Class 6A boys, Broken Arrow sits atop the rankings at No. 1. They were kept on in the East.

However, the Tigers have No. 3 Putnam City North joining them. The two teams have not faced each other this season.

Also assigned to the East were No. 7 Bixby, No. 8 Booker T. Washington, No. 10 Moore, No. 12 Putnam City West, No. 14 Northwest Classen, No. 15 Southmoore and No. 16 Jenks.

Well. 2 Edmond North leads the contingent on the West side of the brackets. The 6A boys Defending Champion will have to contend with No. 4 Westmoore, No. 5 Choctaw, No. 6 Lawton, No. 9 Mustang, No. 11 Norman, No. 13 Edmond Deer Creek and No. 17 Edmond Memorial.

For the Class 5A boys, No. 1 Carl Albert will be joined by Midwest City Rival No. 4 Del City in the West. The two teams faced off last year at the state tournament, with the Eagles coming out on top. The two teams are scheduled to face off Feb. 17 ahead of the start of the postseason.

Also in the West are No. 7 El Reno, No. 8 Oklahoma City Southeast and No. 10 Piedmont.

The 5A East bracket will be more top-heavy than the West with No. 2 Tulsa Memorial, No. 3 Nathan Hale, No. 5 Holland Hall, No. 6 Edison Prep and No. 9 Bishop Kelley all looking to earn a spot in the state tournament.

Regional brackets are scheduled to be released on Feb. 9. The regional tournament will tip off Feb. 23-25.