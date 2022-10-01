Area artists to showcase their works around the city Tonight – American Press
Area artists to showcase their works around the city Tonight
Published 10:56 am Friday, September 30, 2022
The Arts & Humanities Council will be hosting the Gallery Promenade — an annual display of diverse, local art that can be viewed throughout the Lake Charles area — tonight.
Cameron Fultz, interim director of the Arts & Humanities Council, believes that this event is a manifestation of Southwest Louisiana’s artistic community.
“The art community is thriving in Lake Charles, and this is a great opportunity to see that firsthand,” he said.
According to the Arts & Humanities Council, Gallery Promenade “celebrates the art spaces, galleries and museums that work year-round to provide cultural resources, exhibits and opportunities for both artists and residents.”
The local art exhibitions will be available for viewing from 5-9 pm Participating art spaces will display current and exclusive exhibits, live music, performance art and culinary treats for participants.
The event is free and open to the public.
Venues
Olive & Indigo
343 Broad St.
Panorama Music House
331 Broad St.
Panorama Music
Exchange
331 Broad St.
Papersmith
3101 Ernest St., Suite 2
Bespoke Hat Company
725 Ryan St.
Luna Bar & Grill
719 Ryan St.
Botsky’s
104 W. Pujo St.
Pujo Street Cafe
901 Ryan St.
Candice Alexander
Art Studio
900 Ryan St.
Historic City Hall
1001 Ryan St.
Corner Gallery Antiques
2220 Ryan St.
Grand & Abercrombie Galleries
McNeese State University
4205 Ryan St.
The Wine Store
4402 Nelson Rd.
Building 2
Crying Eagle Brewing Co.
1165 E. McNeese St.
Pasta Lab
1301 E. McNeese St.
ManCave
1301 E McNeese St. Stage