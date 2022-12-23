Are there football matches on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve? Complete fixtures schedule for soccer games on holiday weekend

While Christmas is a season of cheer for many, the holiday period does have an unfortunate impact on football.

The Premier League is particularly renowned for fixture congestion around this time as games are played in quick succession moving into the new year.

As fans enjoy the holidays spending time with family and eating to their heart’s content, some footballers either have to lace up their boots for a game or training with another match just around the corner.

With club football only just starting to return after the 2022 World Cup break, this Christmas season is poised to be even more chaotic.

Are there football matches on Christmas Eve?

While fans are left scrambling to buy a last-minute gift, a number of Clubs will be hoping to deliver their supporters an early present in their Christmas Eve fixtures.

Scotland’s first-division is the most notable competition with games being played on December 24 with league leaders Celtic in action.

There will also be matches played in Australia, India and Turkey.

Football games are Saturday, December 24

Match Competition Time

(GMT) Time

(ET) Sydney FC vs Macarthur A-League Men 6:00 01:00 Hatayspor vs Giresunspor Super Lig 10:30 am 05:30 Mumbai vs Chennaiyin Indian Super League 12:00 07:00 Celtic vs St Johnstone Scottish Premiership 12:30 p.m 07:30 St Mirren vs Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 12:30 p.m 07:30 Kasimpasa vs Sivasspor Super Lig 13:00 08:00 Dundee United vs Hearts Scottish Premiership 14:00 09:00 Hibernian vs Livingston Scottish Premiership 14:00 09:00 Northeast United vs ATK Mohun Indian Super League 14:00 09:00 Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce Super Lig 16:00 11:00

Are there football matches on Christmas Day?

While a significant day for many around the world, Christmas isn’t celebrated everywhere and as such some football games are scheduled to take place on December 25.

While most competitions across Europe close shop, Super Lig, Turkey’s first-division, has a number of fixtures lined up including matches involving Giants Galatasaray and Besiktas. Italian Legend Andrea Pirlo will also be on the sidelines as he coaches Fatih. Turkey is a largely Muslim country and as such Christmas isn’t widely celebrated.

The same goes for Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE where there are also some matches taking place.

Football games on Sunday, December 25

Match Competition Time

(GMT) Time

(ET) Demirspor vs Fatih Super Lig 10:30 am 05:30 Damac vs Al-Wehda Saudi Pro League 12:30 p.m 07:30 Dibba vs Sharjah UAE Pro League 12:45 p.m 07:45 Al Wahda vs Ajman UAE Pro League 12:45 p.m 07:45 Gaziantep vs Besiktas Super Lig 13:00 08:00 Konyaspor vs Alanyaspor Super Lig 13:00 08:00 Words Naft vs Esteghlal Persian Gulf Pro League 14:30 09:30 Mokawloon vs Zamalek Egyptian Premier League 15:00 10:00 Adalah vs Abha Saudi Pro League 15:00 10:00 Khor Fakkah vs Al-Ittihad UAE Pro League 15:30 10:30 am Galatasaray vs Istanbulspor Super Lig 16:00 11:00 Ahly vs Smouha Egyptian Premier League 17:00 12:00 Ettifaq vs Al-Khaleej Saudi League 17:30 12:30 p.m

Premier League Boxing Day schedule

While there are no Premier League games on Christmas, there is a whole feast of matches lined up on December 26 – as is tradition.

In 2022, the likes of Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal are all in action on the day after Christmas as they return to league action following the World Cup break.

Match Time

(GMT) Time

(ET) Brentford vs Tottenham 12:30 p.m 07:30 Crystal Palace vs Fulham 15:00 10:00 Everton vs Wolves 15:00 10:00 Leicester City vs Newcastle 15:00 10:00 Southampton vs Brighton 15:00 10:00 Aston Villa vs Liverpool 17:30 12:30 p.m Arsenal vs West Ham 20:00 15:00

How to watch Premier League around the world

Region TV Streaming Australia — Optus Sport Canada — fuboTV Hong Kong — Now TV India Star Sports Disney+, Hotstar, JioTV Malaysia Astro Super Sport Astro Go New Zealand Sky Sports Sky Sport Now, Sky Go Singapore StarHub StarHub TV+ UK Sky Sports, BT Sport NOW TV, Sky Go, Amazon Prime U.S. USA Network, Telemundo, Universo fuboTV, Peacock

UK: Matches are carried across Sky Sports and BT Sport streaming and TV platforms, with selected matches on Amazon Prime.

U.S: Select matches are televised on USA Network (English) and Telemundo or Universo (Spanish), and all three channels can be streamed on fuboTV. The rest of the matches are streamed on the NBC platform Peacock for subscribers.

Canada: Every Premier League game this season is live streaming exclusively via fuboTV in Canada.

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream every match live and on demand on Optus Sport.

India: Star Sports network has the rights to show Premier League matches in India. As well as an English broadcast on Star Sports Select, select matches will be available via regional feeds on Star Sports 3 (in Bengali, English, Kannada, Malayalam), Star Sports 1 (Bangla) and Star Sports 1 (Tamil).