Are there any Native American NBA players in 2022? All you need to know

There are a lot of players in the NBA with different ethnicities. In a league dominated by African-Americans, one player stands out as a Native American.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is one of the most intriguing players in the NBA right now. His level of talent is undeniable. His impact on the game is unmatched. His off-court antics are a different story.

Irving is more than just a basketball player. He’s also a philanthropist and social activist. Oftentimes, Irving makes donations to charities in need. He speaks his mind about social issues impacting the world.

One interesting fact about Irving is that he is of Native-American descent. His Lineage traces back to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota. It was on Irving’s mother’s side that he found out about this. His mother was born into the tribe. Irving has since embraced his Native-American heritage.

In 2018, Irving and his sister were honored with a ‘welcome home’ ceremony at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. Irving was full of emotion when he gave a speech at the event.

Irving joined a small number of NBA players who have acknowledged their Native-American heritage. Bison Dele, Cherokee Parks and Ron Baker have all revealed their heritage in the past.

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have a shot at winning the NBA title this season