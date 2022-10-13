Are the UNC Basketball program frontrunners for Zayden High?

Is the UNC basketball program becoming the frontrunner in the recruitment of four-star Zayden High? This recruiting analyst seems to believe so.

The recruitment of four-star Class of 2023 prospect Zayden High continues to heat up, as the Spring Branch, Texas native has narrowed his list down to five teams.

With the UNC basketball program still in the mix, are they considered the current frontrunners to land High?

National Basketball Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw of On3 seems to believe so.

In his latest article about High’s recruitment, Shaw goes in-depth on the remaining finalists. Here are his initial thoughts on the UNC basketball program, as he broke down the three programs High has already visited.

UNC was High’s last visit. He has also been public about him having the best time on that visit. There is a system fit and playing time available.

As he made his final thoughts in the article, Shaw made some pretty bold comments regarding where the Tar Heels stand in this recruiting battle:

This one seems like a three-team race that, with time, has dwindled to one – with the possibility of a second program lurking. UNC first started with High in April; when he went for 27 against then UNC commit GG Jackson. However, they did not offer because they did not have a Scholarship open. Once Jackson de-committed, UNC turned full force toward High. UNC is showing High film of Brady Manek, when Manek showed 16-of-24, 67 percent, from three in the Tar Heel’s run through to the NCAA Tournament finals. Manek averaged 18.3 points and 8.1 rebounds in those six games. High spoke highly of the tradition and the facilities around the UNC program. With Pete Nance set to graduate, High could come in to compete for playing time right away.

Shaw notes that at the time when the Tar Heels began recruiting High, they did not have an available Scholarship to offer. Once GG Jackson decided to re-classify and head to South Carolina, Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels turned their attention towards High.

North Carolina could be a very enticing opportunity for High, as he could be in line to be an immediate impact player in Chapel Hill. Based on Shaw’s comments, the Tar Heels have shown the No. 48 overall player in the Class of 2023 (according to 247Sports Composite) film of Brady Manek to display how big men with a similar skillset as High could succeed in the program’s system.

If you’re the UNC basketball program, you have to be encouraged as to where you currently stand in High’s recruitment. However, as Kobe Bryant once said, “the job’s not finished,” as Davis and his staff will have to put together a strong final push to earn a commitment from him.

