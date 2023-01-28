Are the Lakers targeting Zach LaVine ahead of the NBA trade deadline?

The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Los Angeles Lakers are still in the market for another significant roster upgrade.

They acquired forward Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday, and even though will should Noticeably move the proverbial needle for them, they likely won’t be enough to make them Championship contenders.

Many have thought Los Angeles would go for another frontcourt upgrade, but a recent report indicated that the team may instead look for a guard or a Shorter wing.

Zach Lowe of ESPN reported that some in the Lakers’ organization may want to go after Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine via trade.

Via Lakers Daily:

“I know there has been some thought about with people around the Lakers as a potential trade slash ‘that’s kind of our cap space acquisition,'” Lowe said of LaVine.

After a promising first half of the 2021-22 season, the Bulls have struggled this year. They currently have a 22-26 record and are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

LaVine would be an interesting acquisition for LA, as he is an exciting player who can throw down highlight dunks. He is also a good 3-point shooter who is attempting 7.7 such shots a game and hitting 37.3 percent of them this season, which means he could help the team with its biggest weakness.

In addition, he played a year of college ball at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The questions with LaVine would be about his defense and whether he would fit offensively on a team that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis.