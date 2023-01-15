Are the Cowboys Primed to be upset by Tom Brady in the NFL Playoffs?

Every year in the NFL playoffs, there is at least one game where a team should dominate, yet people question the team. On paper, the Dallas Cowboys should be able to run away with this one and very well might do that. But if you listen to the national media and fans, people are doubting the Cowboys, and many are picking Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for the upset win.

I get it, it’s Tom Brady and it’s the NFL Playoffs where he seems to take his game to another level. While he might do that, the new “next level” for Brady is not what it used to be, so I’m not so sure even the great Tom Brady will be enough to overcome Dallas in this one.

The Bucs are only here because the NFC South was terrible, and no one wanted the division title. Tampa Bay has limped, tripped, fallen, and crawled its way to the NFL playoffs. I’m fine with the league rewarding teams a playoff spot for winning their respective division; however, I would love to see the NFL Playoffs seeding based solely on overall records, regardless of division standing. Tampa Bay does not deserve to host a playoff game but here we are.

Anyways, as far as the game goes, it might surprise you to know the Bucs have been pretty good against the NFC this season, carrying an 8 – 4 record in the conference, one of only five teams with eight or more conference wins. Five of their losses were against AFC teams, facing the likes of the Bengals, Ravens, and Chiefs. The other two were against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. So, it’s not entirely out of the question, the Bucs could make a run in these playoffs, add to the fact they did defeat the Cowboys in Week One, 19 – 3.

Also, I know I said Brady isn’t what he once was but even still, he’s a pretty good quarterback, tossing 25 touchdowns to only nine interceptions this season and nearly 4,700 yards, third in the league.

What about the Cowboys though, they’ve lit up teams but also fell flat against others, like needing a ten-point fourth quarter against the worst team in the league, the Houston Texans, to escape with a win.

The Cowboys are scoring 27.5 points per game, fourth in the NFL, and allowing 20.1, but the Bucs are not far behind, allowing 21.1 per game. It’s the Bucs’ offense that’s been a struggle, scoring only 18.4 a game. A lot has been said about Tampa’s Offensive line, but they’ve given up only 22 sacks this season, the fewest of any team. A lot of that is Brady knowing how to just get rid of the ball, but the issue has been the running game, they don’t have one. The Bucs are dead last in the NFL, with only 76.9 per game. The line has not been able to open any holes for Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White, or anyone else that’s tried to carry the ball in the run game.

I do believe this game will be a close one, the spread is a mere 2.5, but I do think the Dallas Cowboys will get out of Tampa Bay with a win.

Dallas wins, 23 – 21.