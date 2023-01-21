Are the Colorado Buffaloes the new Villains of college football?

Colorado Buffaloes fans are riding high amid a sea of ​​flips, commits and transfers. But with every new player added to the Buffs roster, it seems a new fan base has something to say.

College football Twitter has named its villain for 2023: Colorado. Check a tweet from ESPN, Barstool or CBS showcasing the latest Buffs commit and you will see a flood of comments either reminding Buffs fans of CU’s recent struggles or predicting a sub .500 record to come in 2023. We have gone from nobody paying attention to CU to being lambasted by spurned fanbases.

For how rough it has been around here for the past 20 years, it’s jarring to have the crosshairs set on us.

My advice to the Buffs and their fans? Embrace it.

kids being swindled into Colorado.. zero tradition and zero chance that they visit colorado when they finish playing ball. Not to mention 😂 — caneslifer (@Caneslifer1) January 20, 2023

We’ve seen several pictures of Travis Hunter Sporting Colorado’s all-white “stormtrooper” uniforms, so I call on the Golden Buffalo Marching Band to learn the Imperial March. Smile in the face of the vitriol and enjoy hogging the spotlight, Buffs fans!

Adding Travis Hunter to different locations every day until the season. Here the young Buffalo can be seen on the planet Hoth, battling AT-AT Walkers. pic.twitter.com/s0iFAydKXn — McCall (@K_McCall_WL) January 20, 2023

