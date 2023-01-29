Are the Boston Celtics going to go all-in at the trade deadline? From the sound of ownership — yes

Fans of the Boston Celtics have been hooked on Fireworks in the form of trades since the deal that brought Kevin Garnett to the ball club in 2007 set the stage for Banner 17. Now, with the team contending again and in the best position in years to have a shot at taking home the elusive Banner 18, Celtics co-governor Wyc Grousbeck sounds as if the team has the green light to do whatever is necessary at the 2023 trade deadline to prepare the club for a serious run at the 2023 NBA Championship.

“The conversation that I have had — that I have shared — with Brad (Stevens, team president) is (that) it’s about this year,” explained Grousbeck in a recent interview with NBC Boston Sports. “It’s not about ‘this will pay dividends in three years,’ or ‘this will do this next year’ — it is ‘this year, muscle up, and Let’s get the job done’.”

“So, that’s his instructions, and that’s what we’re going to try to do,” he added. “If there’s anything to do, we’ll do it. If not, we love this team, we’re at the top of the elite right now.”

This doesn’t likely mean a blockbuster trade, of course. Such a player may not even shake lose by the deadline given how much parity there is in the league right now.

But it does put some fuel on the fire of more costly options Boston could try to trade for — the Jakob Poeltls and Jarred Vanderbilts of the league, to be clearer — while also Positioning Boston as a team that does not HAVE to make a move.

