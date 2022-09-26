Are the Boston Celtics 2023 NBA Finals favorites?

When people say it’s hard to get back to the NBA Finals, they don’t just mean because there are always a lot of good teams you have to play to do it. Everything from Chemistry issues to injuries can derail even the most stacked teams, making October’s sure thing a distant memory come June.

And with the Boston Celtics now dealing with more than one player out injured for at least some of the regular season, it’s fair to wonder if the Celtics might have some work to do to make sure they have enough bodies available to have a shot at a Finals return.

Are the Celtics favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals, or are there already concerning cracks in the foundation?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast recently linked up to talk it over; take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire