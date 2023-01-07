Are Golf Carts Safe? Watch Brutal Crash Test and See For Yourself

Golf carts are more popular than ever before. Where once these little car-shaped vehicles would only populate country clubs, they now Buzz around Suburban Neighborhoods in flocks. When golf carts stuck to links and retirement communities, their crash safety wasn’t all that important. However, since people regularly drive them on public roads now, their crash-testing videos are pretty disturbing. Watch these Brutal golf cart crash tests and see if you feel like golf carts are safe.

Are golf carts safe?

Simply put: no.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button