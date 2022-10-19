Are China Literature Limited’s (HKG:772) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

It is hard to get excited after looking at China Literature’s (HKG:772) recent performance, when its stock has declined 36% over the past three months. It is possible that the markets have ignored the company’s differing financials and decided to lean in to the negative sentiment. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company’s financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study China Literature’s ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company’s management is utilizing the company’s capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder’s equity.

See our latest analysis for China Literature

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for China Literature is:

5.6% = CN¥994m ÷ CN¥18b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The ‘return’ is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each HK$1 of shareholders’ capital it has, the company made HK$0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company’s future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or “retains” for future growth, which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of China Literature’s Earnings Growth And 5.6% ROE

At first glance, China Literature’s ROE doesn’t look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 7.5%, the company’s ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five-year net income decline of 15% seen by China Literature was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as – low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared China Literature’s performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 5.6% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The Investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock’s future looks promising or ominous. If you’re wondering about China Literature’s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is China Literature Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Because China Literature doesn’t pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by China Literature can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company’s earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts’ expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company’s fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst’s forecasts page for the company.

Valuation is complex, but we’re helping make it simple. Find out whether China Literature is potentially over or undervalued by checking out our comprehensive analysis, which includes fair value estimates, risks and warnings, dividends, Insider transactions and financial health. View the Free Analysis

Do you have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take into account your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.