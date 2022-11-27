Are Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:GOLF) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock’s Recent Weakness?

With its stock down 11% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study Acushnet Holdings’ ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company’s management is utilizing the company’s capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company’s shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The the formula for return is equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Acushnet Holdings is:

17% = US$179m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The ‘return’ is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders’ capital it has, the company made $0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or “retain”, we are then able to evaluate a company’s future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Acushnet Holdings’ Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Acushnet Holdings’ ROE looks acceptable. Yet, the fact that the company’s ROE is lower than the industry average of 31% does temper our expectations. Although, we can see that Acushnet Holdings saw a modest net income growth of 17% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company’s management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

We then compared Acushnet Holdings’ net income growth with the industry and found that the company’s growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 34% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

Is Acushnet Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Acushnet Holdings has a three-year median payout ratio of 32%, which implies that it retains the remaining 68% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Acushnet Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Acushnet Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. In particular, it’s great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a moderate rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts shows that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company’s future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on Analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

