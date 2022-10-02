Arduser Nets Two Goals in 4-1 Win Over SMSU

SIOUX FALLS, SD–Augustana soccer defeated Southwest Minnesota State 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Vikings improve to 5-4-2 overall and 5-2-1 in the loop. SMSU drops to 1-4-6 overall and 1-4-3 in NSIC play.

Match Moments

GOAL (SMSU) 6′- The Mustangs were quick to find the back of the net in the first half when Alex Lotts finished Kirsten Wetterstrom’s pass.

GOAL (AU) 10′- Connor Rylance evened the score in the 10th minute of the first half with a header goal from a free kick taken by Morgan Keirstead outside of the penalty box.

GOAL (AU) 48′- Josie Arduser netted the game-winner in the 48th minute, scoring an unassisted goal. Arduser took the ball to the goal line and pulled the ball away from the SMSU defender, sending the ball past the goalkeeper to the upper left corner of the goal.

GOAL (AU) 83′- Morgan Keirstead added Augustana’s third goal of the game with just seven minutes left to play. Arduser Assisted on the goal.

GOAL (AU) 84′- Arduser beat the Mustang goalkeeper at the top of the penalty box just a minute after Keirstead’s goal, scoring her second goal of the game.

Up Next

The Vikings are on the road next weekend, traveling to North Dakota for a pair of matches against Minot State on Friday (5 pm) and UMary on Sunday (1 pm).

–GoAugie.com–