Arcis Golf to host “Career Exploration Event” on October 28

DALLAS (Oct. 18, 2022) — Arcis Golf is hosting its Inaugural “Career Exploration Event” on Friday, Oct. 28, inviting 100 local college students to learn about potential career paths in the golf industry. The event will be held from 9 am to 2 pm at Lantana Golf Club, one of the premier golf clubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The keynote speaker will be Oris Stuart, Chief People and Inclusion Officer for the National Basketball Association. With a focus on people, culture, and innovation, Stuart oversees diversity and inclusion strategies for the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, and NBA 2K League and its teams, strengthening its commitments to attract, retain, develop, and engage diverse talent.

Invited students are currently enrolled at the University of North Texas, Paul Quinn College, and Southern Methodist University, as well as a work-study program. Their fields of interest include sports management, hospitality, leadership, event planning, merchandising, and finance. Participating students are selected by their program directors.

The day will begin with a welcome from Blake S. Walker, Founder and CEO of Arcis Golf, and Dirk Burghartz, President of Arcis Golf. Students will participate in “lightning round,” and a speed Networking session with Arcis leaders representing different areas of the company. That will be followed by a panel discussion, lunch, and the opportunity for personal conversations with Stuart and Arcis Golf representatives.

“This is a golden opportunity for us to educate the students about the wide variety of jobs available in the lifestyle and hospitality business,” Walker said. “It’s also important for them to realize they don’t need to play golf. It is an $84-billion-a-year industry and one that showcases an array of job opportunities. We are looking forward to providing these students with Insights about the culture and people of Arcis Golf and, hopefully, ignite their interest in Pursuing a career in this industry after they graduate.”

Linnet Carty, who recently joined Arcis Golf as its Corporate Director of Inclusion & Equity, said the golf industry is doing a good job achieving diversity in the workplace and welcoming individuals of different genders, cultures, and abilities.

“I’m sure as Oris Stuart knows from his experience with the NBA, there is always more work to be done,” said Carty, who previously served as the Global Inclusion & Diversity Leader at PGA of America. “We want the students at our event to know that Arcis Golf is committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace and taking our business to greater heights. The door is open and we are intentional about helping the leaders of Tomorrow to enter and flourish.”

Arcis Golf is known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to today’s consumers. Over the past few years, Arcis Golf has invested more than $90 million in upgrades, amenities, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its curated collection of lifestyle clubs.

The company has received numerous honors, including ranking on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies (2017, 2018) and a National Golf Foundation “Top 100 Businesses in Golf” (2018, 2020). In addition, in 2018, Walker was recognized by EY as the Entrepreneur of The Year® in the Hospitality category.

For further information about Arcis Golf, access the website at www.arcisgolf.com.

Arcis Golf is the premier operator of approximately 70 public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences.

Arcis Golf is also known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to the lifestyles of today’s consumers. The company is committed to Enhancing service levels, amenities, and programming to broaden the appeal for members and guests at all its properties. Headquarters: 13727 Noel Road, Ste. 1000, Dallas, TX 75240. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com/