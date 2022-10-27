Arcis Golf launches value-added frequent players programs

Phoenix, AZ (October 27, 2022)—With demand for golf exceeding supply in the golf-rich Phoenix market, Arcis Golf has introduced a trio of frequent player programs offering access at up to nine different area courses for the 2022-23 season.

The elevated Arcis Players’ Prime program has been enhanced based on customer input and now offers a 14-day advance booking window, the best rates available at nine daily fee facilities in the Valley of the Sun, along with daily range privileges and cart fee only for Twilight golf.

Other added-value benefits include:

Complimentary Weekly game-improvement Clinics

Complimentary meal with each round of golf (October 31, 2022-May 31, 2023)

Preferred guest rates

Special member pricing in lifestyle shops

Member pricing for club events

A line-up of special events, including Weekly member skins games, member mixers, and seasonal member/guest tournaments

Two other levels of frequent player cards also are available, each with a different menu of benefits: Arcis Players’ Club and Arcis Players’ Card.

Arcis Players’ Club includes home club benefits such as daily range privileges, Twilight golf for cart fee only, Weekly game improvement clinics, 7-day advance tee times, preferred rates for member events, and savings in the club’s lifestyle shops.

Arcis Players’ Card includes one free round at the club of purchase, 20% off at the Phoenix area courses, 7-day advance tee times, monthly specials, card member play days, one guest pass, and member pricing for lifestyle events.

“Golf has never been more popular, so we want to ensure Phoenix-area Golfers don’t miss the opportunity to experience our courses,” says Blake Walker, Founder and CEO, Arcis Golf. “Our subscription offerings assure they can select a product that best suits their needs and play when they want, as well as enjoy the finest amenities and service around.”

Arcis Golf offers Phoenix-area Golfers a Diversified portfolio of daily fee courses with elevated experiences similar to those typically only found at private clubs, including:

Continental Golf Club, Scottsdale

Kokopelli Golf Club, Gilbert

Legend at Arrowhead, Glendale

McDowell Mountain, Scottsdale

Ocotillo Golf Club, Chandler

Palm Valley Golf Club, Goodyear

Raven Golf Club, Phoenix

Stonecreek Golf Club, Phoenix

Superstition Springs Golf Club, Mesa

“With a full suite of benefits, special events, and access to a diversity of facilities, Arcis Golf is offering Phoenix area Golfers the opportunity to be part of a robust golf community,” said Monty Becton, Regional Vice President, Arcis Golf. “We’re continually enhancing and expanding our programs to appeal to a broad cross section of golfers, from beginner to advanced.”

Additional information on the different product levels, tiered pricing, and benefit thresholds can be found at: https://arizona.arcisgolf.com/arcis-players-membership/.

Committed to growing the game of golf and welcoming more types of players, Arcis Golf has invested more than $90 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its collection of private, resort, and daily fee Clubs throughout the United States.

The company has received numerous honors, including ranking on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies (2017, 2018) and a National Golf Foundation “Top 100 Businesses in Golf” (2018, 2020). In addition, in 2018, CEO Walker was recognized by EY as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® in the Hospitality category. To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com.

About Arcis Golf

Arcis Golf is the premier operator of approximately 70 public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties enhance the golf and country club lifestyle to a level of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of family, friends, co-workers, and guests of all ages.

Arcis Golf is also known for innovative management, with a best-in-class leadership team that is reinventing the modern club experience, making it more relevant to the lifestyles of today’s consumers. The company is committed to Enhancing service levels, amenities, and programming to broaden the appeal for members and guests at all its properties. Headquarters: 13727 Noel Road, Ste. 1000, Dallas, TX 75240. Phone: (214) 722-6000.

Website: www.arcisgolf.com/