Arcis Golf honored in AvidGolfer’s Dallas-Fort Worth 2022 ‘Best’ lists

DALLAS, TEXAS (Nov. 21, 2022) – Arcis Golf ‘s portfolio of seven public courses in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area has been recognized for Excellence by AVIDGOLFER Magazine in its annual “Best of Public Golf” edition. The Accolades came both regionally and in numerous specialty categories.

Cowboys Golf Club, the first and only NFL-themed golf club in the world, retained its position as the “Best Overall Golf Club” in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

“We have to give Cowboys credit for consistently improving the property from year to year,” wrote the AVIDGOLFER editors. “Seems like every time we make a trip to Cowboys, they have another project going on. Sometimes it’s the little things, like new menu items, signature cocktails, or GPS screens on the carts. But other times, there are more major upgrades, and we saw a couple of examples of that in 2022.”

Besides having one of the best clubhouses in DFW, the Editors go on to say, “Cowboys is, without a doubt, the most well-rounded property in terms of course conditions, food and beverage, swag, amenities and all of the little things you want in a premium course.” Cowboys Golf Club is nearing completion on an upgraded putting green and short game area.

Arcis Golf—which is headquartered in Dallas but owns and/or manages nearly 70 properties around the country—has invested more than $90 million in upgrades, amenities, personnel, training, and systems to maximize the growth and future success of its collection of private , resort, and daily-fee clubs. Recent Transformations completed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area include Bear Creek Golf Club, Lantana Golf Club, and The Golf Club at Fossil Creek, with Gentle Creek Country Club, Plantation Golf Club, and The Golf Club at Twin Creeks slated to complete updates and Improvements in 2023.

These investments and course experiences were recognized by AVIDGOLFER as both Bear Creek Golf Club – West Course (#9) and The Golf Club at Fossil Creek (#13) were named among the top public golf courses on the west side of the metroplex. Bear Creek Golf Club’s East Course and Mansfield National Golf Club received Honorable Mentions.

On the east side of the golf-rich Dallas area, The Golf Club at Twin Creeks ranked 13th, while Honorable Mentions were bestowed on Lake Park Golf Club and Plantation Golf Club.

In the specialty categories, four Arcis Golf properties earned top honors:

Best Overall Food Upgrade: Bear Creek Golf Club

Best On-Course Food: Cowboys Golf Club

Most Improved Halfway House: The Golf Club at Fossil Creek

Best New Bunkers: The Golf Club at Fossil Creek

Best Practice Green Renovation: Cowboys Golf Club

Best Lagniappe: Cold Towels at Cowboys Golf Club

“We are thrilled for Cowboys Golf Club, and all of our Dallas-Fort Worth area public courses, to be recognized for delivering quality experiences,” said Blake Walker, Founder, and CEO of Arcis Golf. “Our commitment to the communities we serve is to make great golf and non-golf experiences accessible to many. We’re incredibly grateful to our customers and the public for embracing Arcis and our clubs.”

For access to these seven award-winning daily fee facilities, Arcis Golf offers value-laden frequent play programs, known as Arcis Players’ Prime and Arcis Players’ Club. These programs offer a full suite of benefits, including preferred access rates, advance tee time booking, Unlimited range balls, free Weekly golf clinics, preferred pricing for club events, tournaments and programs, as well as special Twilight rates at the top-ranked Cowboys Golf Club.

In addition to this recent recognition of its DFW portfolio, the company has received numerous honors, including ranking on the Inc. Magazine 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing companies (2017, 2018) and a National Golf Foundation “Top 100 Businesses in Golf ” (2018, 2020). In addition, in 2018, CEO Walker was recognized by EY as the Entrepreneur Of The Year® in the Hospitality category.

For more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com . To learn more about Arcis Players’ subscription programs in the DFW area, visit https://texas.arcisgolf.com/ .

To read AVIDGOLFER Magazine’s complete “Best of Public Golf” cover story visit www.myavidgolfer.com.

# # #

About Arcis

Arcis Golf is the premier operator of public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction and unrivaled amenities that complement diverse playing experiences. Arcis Golf properties enhance the golf and country club lifestyle to a level of excellence designed to exceed the needs and expectations of family, friends, co-workers, and guests of all ages. Location: 13727 Noel Road, Ste. 1000, Dallas, TX 75240. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com