Arcis Golf: Continues support for United States Adaptive Golf Alliance

DALLAS (Jan. 26, 2023) – Arcis Golf is honored to renew its support of the United States Adaptive Golf Alliance (USAGA) with a financial contribution to facilitate USAGA Outreach campaigns and programming. Additional resources will be made available at select Arcis Golf Clubs throughout this year.

Arcis Golf—the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of private, resort and daily fee Clubs in the United States—has supported USAGA since 2018.

The USAGA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to bringing inclusion to the disabled through the game of golf. Through in-person golf instruction to people of all abilities —regardless of current health, physical, mental, sensory coping, and well-being status — the USAGA’s 40 member organizations throughout the United States spread the Joy of Adaptive golf to the 20 million individuals interested in learning the game. Last year, its member organizations provided Adaptive golf opportunities to 40,000 individuals.

Across the country, PGA professionals within the Arcis Golf portfolio work with Adaptive Golfers to build confidence and utilize golf as therapy in their lives through inclusion. In recent years, Arcis Golf facilities have hosted Adaptive golf Clinics and seminars on Adaptive golf. Moreover, Arcis facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area have hosted clinics and Desert Pines Golf Club in Las Vegas has hosted USAGA Championship events.

“Growing the game for diverse audiences is in our company’s DNA,” said Blake Walker, founder and CEO of Dallas-based Arcis Golf. “The United States Adaptive Golf Alliance is an ideal partner that helps bring more people to golf, as well as bring the game of golf to them. Through our network of clubs, we give the USAGA and other organizations a platform to build the connections necessary to continue to serve their constituencies.”

This summer, Arcis Golf’s Ruffled Feathers Golf Club in Illinois will host “Adaptive Golf Clinics” to deliver an Adaptive golf experience for children with disabilities. The club partners with the Chicago-based Freedom Golf Clinics, which provided more than 6,237 Adaptive golf Lessons for its participant Golfers last year.

Additionally, Arcis Golf has made Solo rider carts available to Adaptive Golfers at select facilities in Phoenix, Dallas, St. Louis, and Los Angeles. Furthermore, Arcis Golf opens its facilities for instructional opportunities for the Adaptive community who want to learn to play golf.

“We are humbled and so very appreciative to have the support of Arcis Golf,” said Jonathan L. Snyder, Acting Executive Director, US Adaptive Golf Alliance. “The USAGA looks forward to working together to improve the lives of others through the inclusion of the Adaptive community in the game golf.”

USAGA programs focus on three primary areas: teach, play, complete—and Arcis Golf supports each pillar.

“Arcis Golf is proud to offer quality experiences, both on and off the course, on a daily basis to a broad spectrum of golfers, of all abilities,” said Linnet Carty, Corporate Director Inclusion & Equity, Arcis Golf. “Through our partnership with the USAGA and other opportunities, we will continue to advocate for spreading awareness and inclusion for those with disabilities. In March, Ms. Wheelchair USA (2014-15) Yvette Pegues, will present to Arcis’s more than 5,000 employees on corporate social responsibility in an inclusive workspace.”

An industry leader in providing inventive direction and unrivaled lifestyle amenities that complement exceptional playing experiences, Arcis Golf focuses its resources on creating extraordinary experiences and forging emotional connections with members and guests. The company has received numerous honors, including a National Golf Foundation “2023 Top 100 Businesses in Golf.”

To learn more about Arcis Golf, visit www.arcisgolf.com. To learn more about the United State Adaptive Golf Alliance, visit www.usaga.org.

About Arcis Golf

Dallas-based Arcis Golf is the premier operator of approximately 70 public and private golf clubs in the United States and an industry leader, providing dynamic direction through unrivaled golf and lifestyle amenities. The company’s innovative, best-in-class leadership team is reinventing the modern Club experience, and is committed to Enhancing service levels, amenities, and programming to broaden the appeal for customers at all its properties. Phone: (214) 722-6000. Website: www.arcisgolf.com

Media Contact

Karen Moraghan

Hunter Public Relations

[email protected] or 908/963-6013