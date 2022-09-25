Archives and Literature in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Iberian Peninsula – Department of Spanish & Portuguese – UW–Madison

As part of the student-driven project ‘Archives and Literature in Latin America, the Caribbean, and the Iberian Peninsula’, the Department of Spanish & Portuguese will be hosting a Roundtable with faculty, and a flash-talk event for Graduate students this Fall 2022.

First, on September 26, 2022, at 3:30pm (room TBD), Professors Alicia Cerezo, Ellen Sapega, Paola Hernández, and Victor Goldgel will discuss their personal and academic journey through Archives and the ways they have connected Archives with literature and culture in their research. Refreshments will be provided, and registration is required. Please complete this registration form.

Second, Graduate students (from any department) interested in the connection between Archives and literature/culture may submit a short proposal to participate in flash-talks on October 28 at 3:30pm (room TBD). Present a compelling argument in four to five minutes on the relations between Archives and your research (check the full sub-themes list in the following link for ideas). Practice your research communicative skills with this trending academic format.

Those interested in participating as a speaker, keep in mind the following dates, and check this link for more information:

Submission Deadline : September 25, 2022, at 11:59pm

: September 25, 2022, at 11:59pm Final Speaker Decision : October 2, 2022

: October 2, 2022 Flash-Talk Event: October 28, 2022, 3:30pm (room TBD)

Those interested in attending the event to support Graduate students are also welcome. Please complete this registration form. Refreshments will be provided, and registration is required.

We hope you can join us!