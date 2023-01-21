Architect Gil Hanse scores first ‘real’ hole-in-one on a course he designed and the tale of how it happened is Incredible | Golf News and Tour Information

There were hugs and high-fives and pictures taken. And when they walked down the next fairway, Hanse made it clear that he wasn’t really expecting to pocket $60,000 from his friends for the ace. But then Dunne joked that maybe he’d donate it to his alma mater, Notre Dame, and that spark a notion for Hanse. He and Wagner have what they call the Caveman Scholarship Foundation, and it provides money to the children of underprivileged employees at courses they’ve worked on. Everybody immediately agreed that it was a fantastic way to go. And then to celebrate, they sat outside at the club’s firepit and shared Beers out of a cooler. Hanse didn’t have to spend a dime on drinks.