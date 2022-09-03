Archbishop leads groundbreaking for St. Genevieve Parish Education, Performing Arts centers – Daily News

Golden shovels and a red carpet walkway await participants in the groundbreaking ceremony for the new St. Genevieve Parish Education Center and Performing Arts Center in Panorama City September 1, 2022. The project includes a Parish Hall with full catering kitchen, new Parish offices, meeting rooms, Adoration Chapel, and an outdoor courtyard for community events. The Performing Arts Center features a 300-seat performance chamber, a theater with green, choral, dance and music rooms, a theater full-fly tower, and an Orchestra pit. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

Archbishop José H. Gomez was on hand to lead a Mass and participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new St. Genevieve Parish Education Center and Performing Arts Center in Panorama City September 1, 2022. The project includes a Parish Hall with full catering kitchen, new Parish offices, meeting rooms, Adoration Chapel, and an outdoor Courtyard for community events. The Performing Arts Center features a 300-seat performance chamber, a theater with green, choral, dance and music rooms, a theater full-fly tower, and an Orchestra pit. (Photo by Andy Holzman, Contributing Photographer)

Archbishop José H. Gomez was on hand to lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the St. Genevieve Parish Education Center and Performing Arts Center in Panorama City on Thursday, Aug. 1,

Both buildings are expected to be completed by January 2024.

The project includes a Parish hall with a full catering kitchen, new Parish offices, meeting rooms, an Adoration Chapel and an outdoor Courtyard for community events.

The Performing arts center will include a 300-seat performance chamber, a theater with green, choral, dance and music rooms, a theater full-fly tower and an Orchestra pit.

St. Genevieve Parish was established on May 24, 1950, by Cardinal James McIntyre, who appointed Monsignor Michael J. Ryan as the founding pastor. Monsignor Ryan oversaw the building of the church on Roscoe Boulevard, completed in 1965. According to the archdiocese, the Parish includes more than 4,000 families and has numerous active Ministries serving a predominantly Filipino and Latino community.

St. Genevieve Elementary School opened in 1951 and the high school followed in 1959, both under the leadership of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Newark, New Jersey.

The pre-school to 12th grade school currently enrolls 1,065 students.

The schools are big on performing arts. Sixty percent of elementary enrollment participate in the Instrumental music program, which includes six Instrumental music ensembles. About 20 percent of high school students participate in the music program, including multiple Instrumental music ensembles.

Each school has two choirs, and there are plans to expand the high school’s number of choirs, and to start a boy’s dance team aside from the current girls’ dance team. Both elementary and high school students participate in the liturgical dance teams that perform during school Masses.

The high school also produces an annual professional Broadway musical involving nearly 80 students in each show.