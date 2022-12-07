Archbishop Carroll students bring art to motorists with mosaic for the Pennsylvania Turnpike – Catholic Philly

An Archdiocesan high school in Delaware County is creating a mosaic scene for the Valley Forge Service Plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike and it will be on display for all motorists in early 2023.

Students at Archbishop John Carroll High School in Radnor have been invited by the Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership (PAEP) to participate in the Art Sparks program.

The program, created and funded by the PA Council on the Arts and the PA Turnpike Commission, invites schools to design artwork for Turnpike service plazas across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The PAEP’s regional PA Council is the Arts partner for southeastern PA Manages and oversees this collaboration.

It’s Dec. 2 the school community Hosted representatives from the PA Turnpike Commission and PA Council on the Arts along with members of the Art Sparks Committee to view the students’ work and participate in the artmaking process.

In September 2022, members of Archbishop Carroll’s Fine Arts Department including Ms. Loraine Carpenter, the Fine Arts Department Chair, and Mr. Timothy Magenta started to work with students on this semester-long project.

Ms. Jessica Liddell, a PA Council on the Arts teaching artist, has been guiding the students as they work on the mosaic.

In addition, Sister Lauretta Linsalata, IHM, Archbishop Ryan High School is on the board of the Philadelphia Arts in Education Partnership and serves as the school liaison for this project.

In 2017, the PA Council on the Arts (PCA) and the PA Turnpike Commission began an arts program, Art Sparks, to beautify the Turnpike Service Plazas across Pennsylvania.

The project is fully funded through the Regional PCA Arts in Education Partner with funds from the PCA and Turnpike Commission.