Arch Manning Makes Significant Decision On His College Football Future – AthlonSports.com

© Scott Clause/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arch Manning, the No. 1-rated quarterback in his class, has made a significant decision surrounding his future in college football.

Arch, the Nephew of NFL Legends Peyton and Eli, announced earlier this year that he’s committed to play college football at the University of Texas.

That isn’t the only big announcement Arch is making in 2022.

Per a report, Arch has decided he will be enrolling early at Texas. The five-star quarterback will join Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns in Jan. of 2023.

“This shouldn’t come as a surprise but future Longhorn QB Arch Manning has decided to early enroll in January. Arch Heavily considered delaying his enrollment & Defending his team’s state basketball title but is eager to learn from Steve Sarkisian & join his teammates in 2023 ,” said Anwar Richardson.

This is a big deal for Arch Manning, especially considering he plays high school basketball. He’s leaving that all behind to join the Longhorns earlier than expected.

There’s a belief Arch could challenge Quin Ewers for Texas’ starting quarterback gig as early as next season. Others believe Arch will be more of a project.

Regardless, Texas fans have to love Arch’s eagerness to get on campus.