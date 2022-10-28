Arch Manning Makes Significant Decision On His College Football Future – AthlonSports.com

Texas football commit Arch Manning

Arch Manning, the No. 1-rated quarterback in his class, has made a significant decision surrounding his future in college football.

Arch, the Nephew of NFL Legends Peyton and Eli, announced earlier this year that he’s committed to play college football at the University of Texas.

That isn’t the only big announcement Arch is making in 2022.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button