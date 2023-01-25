Arccos Golf Reveals New Features And Platform Extensions For 2023

Arccos Golf – the pioneer of big data and Artificial Intelligence for golf – has announced a series of product Innovations and platform extensions as it continues to leverage the power of its unrivaled and largest on-course dataset that now includes 700 billion data points and more than 625 million shots taken by Arccos users during over 13.5 million rounds.

Geared to help Golfers and golf businesses harness the power of data to perform their best, Arccos Releases for Q1 2023 will include:

  • On-Course Data API – allows companies of all sizes to build products and services that leverage on-course data for any player in the Arccos Ecosystem (SSO authentication process), with notable application to instruction, fitting, ecommerce, media & travel
  • Launch Monitor Data Capture – phase 1 of Arccos’ work to combine on-course & off-course data allows players to simply & easily enter session parameters plus 8 key characteristics that help fuel Arccos’ AI, including “smart carry” distances
  • AI Rangefinder with Enhanced Personalization – leverage weather, slope & launch monitor data inputs to provide even more accurate yardages to any point on the course, including new “smart carry” distances and club recommendations
  • New Arccos for Apple Watch – in addition to AI rangefinder and caddy for club recommendations it now allows Arccos users with Apple Watch to start and play a round without the need to access their iPhone (optimized for Series 5 and newer)

