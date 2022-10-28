Arccos Announces In-App Integration With USGA

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



Arccos has announced a new partnership with the USGA that will allow members to seamlessly post scores and view their Handicap index in the Arccos Caddie app for the very first time. Arccos has always been at the frontier of allowing Golfers to seamlessly track their skill level and performance on the golf course, and this integration with the USGA is the next step in game and Handicap tracking. This release follows recent updates that help players maintain accurate performance data on their own game, including enhanced putting statistics, approach stats, hotspot editing and strokes gained by club.

This new experience sees players with a Handicap index connect their Arccos account to the World Handicap Index and then leverage their on-course data to simplify the process of posting scores. These features are available at no charge for players with an active Handicap index who are members of an Allied Golf Association (AGA) in the United States and its territories, including Puerto Rico. Those in eligible regions who are not currently AGA members will also be able to locate and join the appropriate AGA via a Portal within the Arccos Caddie app. For Arccos Caddie app users outside of these territories, the brand is also exploring similar integrations with golf associations around the world.

(Image credit: Arccos)

“Given the large volume of Arccos members who maintain a Handicap index, we’ve received a lot of requests to add score posting to the Arccos Caddie experience. In conjunction with the USGA, we’ve now made that a reality,” said Dave LeDonne, Arccos’ Vice President of Product. “We believe this integration will be a big benefit to Arccos members and will contribute to the growth of AGA memberships throughout the region.”

The update will be available in the coming weeks to Arccos members with a connected Handicap index, users will now be able to submit total scores or hole-by-hole scores on rounds of 9 or 18; with detailed information for date played, course and tees.