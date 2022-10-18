Arcanum volleyball moves on in Playoffs after five set win

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BROOKVILLE — Arcanum High School volleyball is moving on in the Division III Southwest Sectional Tournament. The 12 seed Lady Trojans went to Brookville High School and defeated the 10th seed in Bethel High School on Oct. 17 in five sets.

The first two sets started off close. Bethel took the first set, 25-20. Arcanum came back and won the second set, 25-22. Then the next two sets were a different story. The Lady Bees handled the Lady Trojans, 25-15, in the third set. Arcanum returned the favor in the fourth set with a 25-14 win.

It came down to the fifth and final set. The teams returned to battling in a close set. The Lady Trojans had the edge in the set and kept their season alive with a 15-12 set win.

Mackenzie Byrne led the team in kills with 12. Mollie Ericksen led the Lady Trojans with five service aces with Haley Smith close behind with four aces. The team had 13 service aces in the game.

Arcanum will face the fourth seed in West Liberty-Salem High School on Oct. 22 at Brookville High School. The match is set for a 12:30 pm start.

