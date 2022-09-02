Arc Remains the Goal for Aussie Star Verry Ellegant

Trainer Francis Graffard is looking forward to getting back on track with Lexus Melbourne Cup (G1) heroine Very Ellegantwith an appearance at ParisLongchamp on Arc Trials day the target for the 11-time group 1 winner.

Verry Elleegant looked in need of the run when finishing seventh in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet (G1) at Deauville last month on a track which favored those ridden close to the pace.

Either the Prix Vermeille (G1) or the Prix Foy (G2) on Sept. 11 will give her the chance to step up to a mile and a half on a more galloping track, with the mare’s performance likely to have a major bearing on whether she then heads to the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (G1) over the same course and distance three weeks later.

“She has two entries, the Vermeille and the Foy, and I’m leaning towards running her in the Prix Foy,” said Graffard.

Frankie Dettori has once again declared himself available to ride Verry Elleegant, who struggled to lie up early in the Darley Prix Jean Romanet (G1) on her first start since the Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) at Randwick in April.

“There will probably be fewer Runners (in the Foy) but also the mare has really taken a step forward since her comeback run,” said Graffard. “She really seems to be beginning to blossom.

“I can’t wait to see her over 2,400 meters (a mile and a half) on easier ground. The Foy should be a less difficult option for her first time at Longchamp, given that it is usually run as a prep rather than an objective.”

Verry Elleegant would need to be supplemented at a cost of £120,000 for the Arc, for which her current price ranges between 25-1 and 66-1.

She is currently Nominated for the Prix de Royallieu (G1) on the eve of the Arc as well as the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (G1) on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot.

Owned by Jomara Bloodstock, Verry Elleegant was transferred to Graffard’s barn upon arriving in France this past May. The 7-year-old daughter of Zed was previously trained by Chris Waller. Under Waller’s care, she was crowned the 2020/2021 Australian Horse of the Year following victories in the Melbourne Cup and 2020 Stella Artois Caufield Cup (G1).

Verry Ellegant sports a stellar record of 16-8-3 from 39 starts and earnings of more than $10.7 million.