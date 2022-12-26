Arc of Palm Beach County hosts first exhibit of artists with disabilities

WEST PALM BEACH ― The Arc of Palm Beach County takes a step into the art world with its debut exhibit, “Their Own Truths: The Art of Sky Cubacub, Riva Lehrer, Jeffrey Mansfield, and David Richards,” showcasing works by artists with Disabilities .

“It’s a great gift to the community,” said Yvonne Force Villareal, a cofounder of Culture Corps, an arts advisory group, as she walked the exhibit space one recent Sunday in December.

The Arc, a nonprofit that provides services and support to people with disabilities, partnered with the advocacy group New Wave Art WKND to host the exhibit in The Square, the retail and dining complex in downtown West Palm Beach. The exhibit is free and will be open through May 31.

It’s a collection of contemporary paintings, garments, and photographs from four artists with disabilities. It aims to change perceptions and open minds about how these artists live and create. Each artwork comes with words from the artist to give guests a deeper look into the person’s work.

“I’ve never seen a show for artists with disabilities. I love that. It was really meaningful to me to read their own words before seeing their artwork,” said Alexandra Vargas-Rajegowda, a patron attending the early December kickoff event.

For the exhibit, Arc CEO Kimberly McCarten and Rena Blades chose known artists. Blades, former head of the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, and now with New Wave, curated the event, handpicking pieces from each artist’s collection.

Sky Cubacub, a self-described nonbinary queer fashion designer, creates pieces that address accessibility. Their clothing focuses on comfort and wearability for disabled individuals. Cubacub’s Featured pieces include a chainmail headpiece and quilted clothing. The messages that Cubacub wanted to convey are Radical visibility and the ability to claim back your body through bright colors or patterns.

Cubacub has won numerous awards for their work among people with disabilities, most notably the 2020 Ford Foundation Disability Futures Fellowship — a Prize that caught Blades’ attention when planning the exhibit.

Like Cubacub, Riva Lehrer also was a 2020 Ford Foundation Disability Futures fellow. The classically trained artist paints portraits of individuals with visible disabilities who may have been stigmatized.

Lehrer was born with spina bifida and frequently spent time in hospitals. She is a member of a collective for artists with disabilities but said she doesn’t necessarily seek out disability-based organizations to work with. Riva said she agreed to work with the Arc because of its commitment to a progressive culture.

Pieces from Lehrer include Portraits from her series “The Risk Pictures,” where she allows her subjects to be alone with her work and allows them to alter the painting in any way while she is gone.

In her work, Lehrer strives to show the variety of ways that people can inhabit their bodies.

Jeffery Mansfield is a deaf photographer whose work explores how spaces profoundly affect experiences. His work researches how deaf schools and institutions emerged as sites of cultural resistance in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Mansfield’s inspiration comes from his early childhood, including attending a school for the deaf. Those experiences informed his opinions about the relationship between aesthetics, power and the emergence of societies.

Unlike the other three, mixed media artist David Richards does not root his work among people with disabilities.

Richards creates abstract wall sculptures from combined elements. His art fuses organic, mechanical, and geometric forms, inviting viewers to make their own interpretations. “Abstract work isn’t about one thing,” Richards said. He says that his disability is only a small part of who he is as an artist.

If you go

What: “Their Own Truths: The Art of Sky Cubacub, Riva Lehrer, Jeffrey Mansfield, and David Richards”

Where: 600 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 156, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

When: Through May 31.