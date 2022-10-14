Arc Herkimer to host inclusive golf clinic

LITTLE FALLS — The Arc Herkimer will host an inclusive golf clinic at its MV Golf & Event Center, 6069 Route 5, at 11 am on Monday, Oct. 17. The Clinic was made possible through a $4,375 grant from the I GOT THIS Foundation.

In the spirit of building community, the foundation awarded the grant with the philosophy that golf is a sport where everyone plays the same game on the same field and everyone deserves the same opportunity to play. The Clinic will welcome individuals with disabilities, supported by Arc Herkimer, who have spent the summer and fall seasons learning the game.

The Clinic will also feature guest instructor, Gianna Rojas, president and founder of Adaptive Golfers. Rojas is renowned as the “One-Handed Lady Golfer.” Born without digits on her left hand, she has made it her mission to Empower people in Athletic endeavors despite physical or mental limitations for more than a decade.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gianna to the MV Golf & Event Center for the second year in a row,” says Kevin Crosley, president/CEO, Arc Herkimer. “Gianna brings an incredible amount of energy and imagination to the game of golf, while simultaneously showcasing a number of ways to adapt the sport to differing abilities.”

At the clinic, Golfers will be treated to customized Lessons on the Fundamentals of golf at the driving range, on the putting green, and throughout the course. Rojas will focus on mind and body practices that Adaptive Golfers can use to improve their game and overall athleticism.